For almost three decades, it has brought the best and brightest independent and international films to audiences in the Steel City. Now the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield is calling on film lovers to help it replace one of its four digital projectors, aiming to provide a better experience for viewers and reduce carbon emissions.

The facility, which is part of the Sheffield Media and Exhibition Centre charity, is crowdfunding for the more energy-efficient laser projector to take the place of its oldest digital film projector.

It will cost about £40,000 in total, but the cinema has acquired half of what it needs through grant funding, so has set up a web page for donations to make up the rest.

Showroom Chief Executive Ian Wild. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Ian Wild, Showroom’s CEO, says: “We bought some projectors in probably about 2006 or 2007, which were the new generation of digital projectors at the time – which replaced our old 35mm celluloid projectors – and they're now coming to the end of their life so we're having to replace them.

"We're taking this opportunity to try and buy some new model laser projectors,” he adds. “We hope that will improve the quality of the cinema experience for audiences. We've got good quality sound, we've got Dolby 7.1 sound, so with a new laser projector it’s going to look absolutely amazing for audiences.

"But, probably more importantly, the new projectors are more energy-efficient.”

Ian Wild pictured in the Projector Room at Showroom, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The new projector is an investment that will last over ten years, helping the cinema reduce its emissions by more than 1.1 tonnes of CO₂ per year, says the orgainisation.

So far, Showroom has achieved just under a quarter of its target amount – £4,857 of the £20,000 at the time of writing – which Ian decribed as “absolutely amazing”.

Other ways to support the cinema include sponsoring a seat – £200 for individuals or £300 for businesses – with a personalised plaque attached to the chair for five years, and buying a membership, with the standard offer being £38 per year.

As it is part of a charity, Showroom relies on grants and donations for more than 50 per cent of its revenue.

Its fundraising page states: “Despite facing the same adversities as other independent cinemas in recent years, including working to regain audiences post Covid 19 closures, competing with streaming services and multiplexes and rising energy costs, Showroom remains one of the largest independent cinemas outside of London and a ‘gem for Sheffield’.”

Ian managed several Odeon cinemas before moving to the independent exhibition sector. While working for Sheffield Council's Economic Development Department, he began raising money to set up the Showroom Workstation (the wider complex, of which the cinema is part) before it opened in 1993. He was appointed as the Showroom's first cinema director and programmer and became the chief executive in 2002.