Netflix has ‘bombed’ a Yorkshire city in preparation for its latest round of filming in the region.

While acclaimed director Steve McQueen continues to film in Hull, over in West Yorkshire Netflix is bringing some big names to the area as it begins filming its latest blockbuster movie.

Six Triple Eight tells the story of the only all-black all-female battalion to serve in World War Two. The cast of the film, directed by Tyler Perry, includes Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington and Susan Sarandon.

The production company has been setting up the scenes in Bradford’s Little Germany, an area of former textile warehouses which has been transformed into bomb-hit 1940s Birmingham streets, ahead of filming which is set to begin on Thursday (Feb 16)

Pictures from the set show a sign pointing to an air raid shelter and a bus which has been hit by a ‘bomb’.

Little Germany “home to the UK’s biggest concentration of listed buildings” is named after the German Jewish merchants who established the area in the 19th century.

Photos courtesy of Asadour Guzelian.

