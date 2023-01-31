Bradford’s historic Little Germany is being transformed into the set of a new star-studded Netflix film.

The film is Six Triple Eight and will star Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Susan Saradon. Other Hollywood actors set to feature include Sam Waterston, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery and Shanice Shantay.

The film, which is being directed by Tyler Perry tells the story of World War II's only all-black, all-female battalion sent overseas.

The American 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and managed the postal service for the U.S. Army overseas. It was stationed in Birmingham during its time in Great Britain. Perry’s script is based on a 2021 article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History magazine.

Workmen are currently turning the neighbourhood in preparation for filming, which is due to be take place on Thursday, February 16.

Photographer Bruce Rollinson went down to Little Germany.

1 . Little Germany Workmen in Bradford's historic Little Germany district have begun transforming the area into a 1940s-style film set. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Netflix filmakers Netflix have commissioned new film, Six Triple Eight, about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Six Triple Eight The American battalion, nicknamed Six Triple Eight, was the only black, all-female battalion sent overseas during World War II. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . Tyler Perry The film is being directed by Tyler Perry, who also produced films such as Precious and A Fall From Grace. He is also known for his acting work. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales