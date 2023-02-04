It’s not every day that you come across Hollywood souvenirs in the loft of a house in Keighley.

But the occupiers were surprised to find memorabilia from the Star Wars movies.

The items including “shooting schedules” and a collection of call sheets memos from some of the blockbuster films. They include items from the 1977 opening Star Wars film later subtitled A New Hope, and from The Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

There were signed photographs and a scrapbook. The home-owners – who have not been identified – presumably later realised that their home had been owned by Star Wars actor, the late Peter Mayhew.

Eleanor Williams looks through Star Wars script and fact sheets sent to Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Mayhew, who died in 2019 in Texas, was best known for playing Chewbaccathe sidekick of Hans Solo, in the Star Wars series. He played the character in all of his live-action appearances from the 1977 original to 2015's The Force Awakens before his retirement from the role.

The 7ft 3in actor was reportedly given the role after previous choice bodybuilder David Prowse chose to play Darth Vader.

He had lived in Keighley for around 13 years from 1987, although he was born in Surrey.

Mayhew’s family said: “He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films, from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth.

Peter Mayhew, who played the role of Chewbacca in the film. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film."

In Keighley, he was a supporter of the local rugby union club and made appearances as Chewbacca to raise money for charity.

The souvenirs will be sold by Ryedale Auctioneers on February 17 and 18 with viewing on February 16.