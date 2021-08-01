Steph McGovern and Tracy Brabin among famous faces on Channel 4's Yorkshire Day messages

Steph McGovern

Steph McGovern and Tracy Brabin are amongst the celebrities who take part in the video, which also includes Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former Home Secretary Alan Johnson and Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick, who is based in Leeds.

The videos were released as part of Yorkshire Day celebrations, and mark Channel 4's move to the Majestic building in Leeds last year and commitment to supporting Northern economies.

In her message the presenter, who presents Steph's Packed Lunch which broadcasts live from Leeds Dock, said: "It’s the first time a national daytime TV show has come from the region and I am so excited we have created the show there, and all the people we have employed in the area as well… I’m so proud of the Yorkshire-ness of it as well and that is thanks to all the brilliant people in the region, so thank you.”

And West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin added: “We are just so lucky to have Channel 4 headquarters right here in Yorkshire, in Leeds, inspiring a generation of budding creatives and bringing with it a wealth of investment. We’ve known for a long time how much talent we have in Yorkshire, so it’s brilliant that Channel 4 sees it too.”

The video also features a message from Esha Bal, who is from Pontefract and a junior digital content producer apprentice at the Leeds HQ. She said: "

“I have loved every single second while working for Channel 4, but my favourite thing is that I get to learn all about the creative media industry right here in Yorkshire. What’s not to love?”

Sinead Rocks, Channel 4’s managing director of nations and regions added: “This is our second Yorkshire Day since we moved to Leeds and, in the year we open our new permanent home in the Majestic, in the heart of the city, it’s wonderful to be a part of Yorkshire Day.