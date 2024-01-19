The sign has been dismantled, the set taken to pieces and any hint of Channel 4 Steph’s Packed Lunch has been removed from the studio and offices at Leeds Dock this week.

The popular Channel 4 Show, which started from Steph McGovern’s kitchen in Lockdown before moving to Leeds Dock, became the sign of the broadcaster's commitment to Yorkshire.

For one Leeds kitchen fitter it was his pride and joy when he got a call from the Channel 4 team to build the set.

Gary Mountain, 54, of Mountains Kitchen Fitters said: “Three years ago, we did it all out. It’s quite gutting taking it down really.”

Gary and Darren from Mountains Kitchen Fitters

Gary and Darren from Mountains had been “very busy” building the set for the daytime TV show following a difficult pandemic.

When proudly posting photos on his Mountains Refurb website, he wrote: “New entrance and new flooring. New data and electrics. New toilets and welfare facilities. Decorating. Joinery. Air conditioning. Tiling and acoustics and complete maintenance.”

Despite a challenging start for the topical TV show, it ended up winning over viewers with its range of celebrity guests, debates, cookery slots and team of lunch mates who contributed to the daily show.

However, Channel 4 decided against recommissioning the show, saying it was a "difficult decision". The broadcaster said it is moving to a "digital-first strategy" as "audience habits (are) changing quicker than ever".

The Mountains team have again been busy but this time deflated as they dismount the purpose built set they had designed.

“It’s negative for the city,” said Gary.

Dock 29, where the studio was based, temporarily lies empty, a shell of its former hubbub of activity and Unit 6 which housed the staff and greenroom is also vacant.

Locals say that it’ll be turned into more meeting rooms.