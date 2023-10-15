Television host Steph McGovern missed the start of her daily Channel 4 show earlier this week due to train delays on the East Coast Main Line.

The 41-year-old presenter had been at the Attitude Awards in London on Wednesday night before travelling back to host Steph’s Packed Lunch in Leeds on Thursday (Oct 12). She documented her delays in Instagram stories showing her in a LNER service alongside fellow presenter Ashley James.

McGovern said their train was running 90 minutes late before being terminated at Grantham, which is around 80 miles from Leeds Dock – where Steph’s Packed Lunch is filmed.

They then took a taxi – which they said had to be swapped for another cab in Doncaster – while TV chef and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Simon Rimmer took on presenting the start of the programme.

Phoning into her show during the consumer affairs segment, she said: “I’m excited to be on Simon’s Packed Lunch, can’t believe this… We were coming up from London because I was at the Attitude Awards last night, great night. I didn’t actually drink – or did I?

“(I) jumped on the train this morning, I was on the 7.03 (service) and then not long into it, it stopped (and) came to a shuddering halt, I threw a coffee all over myself, a cold one, an ice one, so no injuries but I smell and I’m damp.

“The train stopped, an hour and a half later we still hadn’t moved, we ended up getting booted off at Grantham… our taxi driver had to stop because he had to pick up an old woman that he didn’t want to let down… so had to swap cars… (and) we’re now on the final car on our way. What I want to know is the compensation, man?”

McGovern was told by Gareth Shaw, deputy editor of the MoneySavingExpert website, she would be entitled to delay repay compensation. According to Channel 4, McGovern arrived at 12.30pm after missing the first 30 minutes of her show.

Rimmer told audiences: “Welcome back to Simon’s Packed Lunch” before McGovern arrived and took over her show again.