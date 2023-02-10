The clock will turn back to the steam era at Hull’s Paragon Station next week as filming continues for Steve McQueen’s wartime drama Blitz.

Platform two will be off limits to the public when shooting starts from Monday and the Anlaby Road entrance will be closed.

The station, a typical example of a Victorian mainline station, was memorably featured in the film Clockwise, starring John Cleese in 1986.

It can accommodate a film crew without too much disruption as there are six platforms and just seven trains an hour – it is also relatively unchanged.

A steam train will apparently be used to add to the atmosphere at Hull's Paragon Station

According to station workers, a steam train is going to be brought in to provide extra atmosphere.

The Apple TV production is the city’s biggest to date, with shooting also taking place at Hepworth Arcade and Walton Street fairground. More than 750 extras have been recruited.

Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, The Extraordinary Life of David Copperfield and A Royal Night Out also used the Old Town for locations and the council now wants to step up a gear by launching a TV and film prospectus.

Council leader Mike Ross said: “It is clear we can and do provide more than just somewhere that looks great – we have an incredibly professional set-up and our reputation is building across the film industry.

Platform Two will be used for filming

“But now we want to take it up to the next level, and that’s why we’re now launching our prospectus. I am sure our city can reap the reward as Hull takes on more of these exciting productions.”

