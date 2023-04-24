A self-confessed quizaholic from Yorkshire has scooped the Mastermind crown after withstanding the heat of the famous black chair during a dramatic final.

Stuart Field, from Sheffield, was crowned the Mastermind Champion for 2023 following the dramatic Grand Final on Monday night (Apr 24). He finished on 28 points after choosing his specialist subject as the sitcom Extras, and then beating the nerves to claim the title with just enough general knowledge anwers.

He even got a special message from Extras star and creator Ricky Gervais in the run up to the final. Ricky said: “I just wanted to wish you luck on Mastermind, answering questions on Extras. Have fun. And remember, it is not the winning, it is the taking part that counts. Although, if you don’t win you are technically a loser…”

Stuart said he had waited 20 years to apply to Mastermind, and had spent the two decades practising his quizzing skills both at home and in the Sheffield area.

Stuart Field with his Mastermind trophy

He said: “Mastermind is the only thing that I actually ever wanted to win, and when I was told that I had won the feeling was utterly astonishing. The bowl is now easily my most prized possession, as I know how hard I worked to win it.

“Over the last twenty years I have put in thousands and thousands of hours of quiz ‘work’ at home, although it has never seemed like work as it has been a labour of love for me. I can’t thank my partner Elaine enough, for how much she helped me toward this amazing win and how patient she was throughout the years.”