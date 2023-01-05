Tanya Arnold: Sports presenter and Super League Show host confirms she is leaving BBC Look North

She joined Look North in the late 1990s and took over from the late Harry Gration as Super League Show presenter in 2012.
Arnold tweeted this week: “2023 is going to be a bit different for me. I’ve decided to leave BBC Yorkshire after many years as sports reporter. It’s been a privilege to do the job for so long and it’s given me many amazing opportunities.
She has gone freelance and joined sports management agency Decibel, which champions women in professional and elite sport, and confirmed she still hopes to cover rugby league.
Arnold initially covered Leeds United after joining the BBC, following their Champions League adventures in Europe, and admitted she had to learn all about the sport of rugby league in order to report on it.
She was a presenter of coverage of the recent Rugby League World Cup. which England hosted.