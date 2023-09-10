Channel 4 has announced the new group of brides and grooms appearing on the next series of Married at First Sight UK - and one of them is from Yorkshire.

The series will consist of 36 episodes and is set to be the largest series to date and the show’s longest running series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couples will commit to one another at an elaborate ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

Tasha on Married at First Sight 2023. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

At the end of the ceremony and celebrations, true love is tested as they embark on a lavish honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

Relationships will be scrutinised, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties - as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

The tests and tribulations of these relationships will lead to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways, for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the process, the couples will be matched and guided by returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

All the brides and grooms on the new series of Married at First Sight UK 2023. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The grooms are: Arthur, 34, a tennis coach from London, Brad, 27, a model from Grimsby, Georges, 30, a sports rehabilitator from Surrey, Luke, 30, a sales executive from Clacton, Nathaniel, 36, a marketing and events manager from Manchester, Paul, 26, an account manager from Chesham, Terrence, 40, a DJ/youth worker from Reading and Thomas, 27, from Wiltshire who works in investment communications.

The brides are: Ella, 29, a clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare, Jay, 31, a sales manager from Lancashire, Laura, 34, a finance manager from Hampshire, Peggy, 32, a technology risk partner from Kent, Porscha, 36, an executive assistant from London, Rosaline, 28, a florist from Crewe, Shona, 31, a performing arts teacher from Nottingham and Tasha, 25, a childcare assistant from Leeds.

Who is Yorkshire bride Tasha on Married at First Sight UK 2023?

Tasha describes herself as a ‘typical Leeds girl’ as she is the ‘life and soul of the party’. Beneath her sassy exterior, Tasha describes herself as very caring and has a lot of love to give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She dreams of starting a family of her own one day and so is looking for a man who loves children as much as she does.