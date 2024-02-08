Alan Sugar will be joined by his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE on the returning series.

The series will return with 18 candidates and brand-new challenges, where viewers will see the hopeful business candidates compete for the opportunity to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

The 18th series will start off in style as candidates travel to the Scottish Highlands, tasked with a corporate hospitality challenge where we will see the men’s and women’s teams compete to put on high end away days for corporate clients in the hope of impressing Lord Sugar.

For those who sail through to the first boardroom, they will face a host of equally difficult tasks over the series - from a virtual escape room through to creating children’s cereal.

There will also be a hop over the channel to Jersey for the classic discount buying task, and further afield to Budapest for a tourism challenge. The popular TV shopping channel task will also return.

Among the 18 candidates appearing on this year’s show are four that hail from Yorkshire: Dr Asif Munaf from Sheffield, Oliver Medforth from Yorkshire Wolds, Dr Paul Midha and Rachel Woolford both from Leeds.