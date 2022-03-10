As well as starring in the TV series, Farrell will also serve as an executive producer, alongside The Batman director, Matt Reeves.
In a social media post, HBO Max said: “Every story has a beginning. @DCComics’ The Penguin (working title), a new Max Originals limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to HBO Max.
“Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell and Lauren LeFranc to serve as executive producers.”
Whilst Farrell portrays the role as the comic book super-villain, he is unrecognisable, as he wears heavy prosthetics.
Discussing his wardrobe change, he previously told the PA news agency: “Just being buried… being anonymous by being buried beneath all that makeup kind of freed me up in a way that I’d never experienced before. I had no fears about how I was being seen or portrayed.”
The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the crusader with a cape and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, has been a box office success and has already made more than 300 million US dollars internationally since its release earlier this month, according to Forbes.
The Penguin is one of the most famous villains from the Batman comics and the character is known for his top hat, monocle, and multiple lethal umbrellas.
The antagonist has previously been portrayed by actors including Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito and Robin Lord Taylor.