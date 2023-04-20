All Sections
The Big Steam Adventure on Channel 5: North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches new TV show with All Creatures Great and Small and Doctor Who actor for 50th anniversary

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is honouring its 50 anniversary as well as the release of its new Channel 5 show The Big Steam Adventure with All Creatures and Great Small and Doctor star Peter Davison.

By Liana Jacob
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST

Viewers will get to join journalist and presenter John Sergeant, actor Peter Davison and NYMR’s Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, the star of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, as they travel from London to Scotland using the power of steam.

During the show, the adventurous trio will use any steam-means possible to get across the country, whether that is paddle boats, barges, steam cars, steam trains or traction engines. In the episode the team meet in historic Greenwich in London, John gets his trusty map out and nerves set in as take on the enormity of the challenge.

In each episode, viewers will be introduced to a huge variety of amazing steam machines, fascinating history, great chat, plenty of laughs and the unique character and charm that can be found in every corner of the country. There will be lots of fun, plenty of struggles and loads of stunning countryside scenes, as the three of them face all sorts of trials and obstacles along the route.

The Big Steam Adventure on Channel 5. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Moors Railway / Channel 5 / Paramount)The Big Steam Adventure on Channel 5. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Moors Railway / Channel 5 / Paramount)
Director of mechanical engineering at NYMR, Paul Middleton, said: “The new TV programme is fantastic and showcases loads of different types of steam traction.

“John and Peter get the chance to have a go and learn how a steam vehicle operates and the pressure is on me to ensure that we get to our destination in one piece.

“The programme couldn’t have aired at a better time - we are celebrating our 50th anniversary year and it engages with new audiences which will keep the love of steam alive for the next 50 years.”

The Channel 5 show will air on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9pm.

