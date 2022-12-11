A Georgian country house in Yorkshire has featured in a new ITVX series.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton has been released on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX this week and some of the scenes have been filmed at Sledmere House in East Yorkshire. The country house, between Driffield and Malton, is Grade I listed and is set within a park designed by Capability Brown.

Film crews were on set last October to film the new show, which has now been released on ITVX following its launch.

On the house’s Twitter page, a statement said: “Last October we were thrilled to have ITV filming with us for part of their gripping new drama ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ This is now available to stream on

ITVX so have a look & see if you can spot the Sledmere scenes!”

The four-part murder mystery drama has been adapted by author Sara Collins from her debut novel of the same name. Karla-Simone Spence plays the title character in the show, who is born into a life of slavery and is fighting to tell her own story. Also starring is Sophie Cookson, Patrick Martins and Stephen Campbell Moore.

