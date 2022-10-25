Netflix is set to release series five of the incredibly popular royal drama next month, but bosses are already looking ahead to series six. Crews could be seen in Hull preparing for the latest round of filming in the city.

Although film crews often head to the 18th-century streets of Hull’s Old Town, Netflix has chosen the Victorian and Edwardian commercial district instead. Alfred Gelder Street is home to the Guildhall and the Maritime Buildings, which are both listed, and Queen Victoria Square is close to City Hall, the Maritime Museum and Ferens Art Gallery.

Around 300 extras from the local area are being recruited for the production, and they will be dressed in 1940s costume – suggesting ‘flashback’ scenes to Queen Elizabeth II’s teenage years.

The fifth and sixth series of The Crown, which cover the 1990s and beyond, began filming in the summer of 2021. Scenes set in Moscow were shot in Bradford’s historic Little Germany mercantile quarter, where the listed buildings provided a backdrop to the Queen and Prince Philip’s state visit to Russia in the early 1990s. Wentworth Woodhouse, the Grade I-listed stately home near Rotherham, was hired as a location earlier this year, with rumours the house’s impressive frontage could be standing in for a Russian ‘dacha’ – or country residence.

The off-the-beaten-track location of Denaby Ings nature reserve near Doncaster has also been used for filming - though a number of antique props were then stolen from the set, prompting police to investigate.

Poignantly, Queen Victoria Square is where residents of Hull recently gathered to watch the monarch’s funeral on a big screen.

