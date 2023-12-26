The Crown, Six Triple Eight and Blitz: Screen Yorkshire reveals which TV shows and films were shot in the county this year
Work on various film and TV shows was halted for several months because writers and actors in the US staged hugely disruptive strikes, amid rows over pay and the use of artificial technology.
Caroline Cooper Charles, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, said some of the filming that was due to take place in Yorkshire has been “pushed back” into 2024.
“I don't think it's going to be quite as crazy as it was when we came out of lockdown,” she said. “But we’re certainly going to see it become a lot busier.
She also said studios, especially in London and the South East, usually struggle to meet high demand from US production companies but they were “empty” for several months this year.
It came at a time when British broadcasters like Channel 4 were commissioning fewer shows, due to a significant drop in revenues from TV advertising.
Ms Cooper Charles said hundreds of independent production companies which received “relatively generous tariffs” making shows for Channel 4 are now facing “hard choices”.
“They might have to wait for a commission, but they may look to get that programme off the ground with another broadcaster who perhaps has lower tariffs so the production will happen but it will have a lower budget and smaller profit margin,” she added.
Despite the strikes in the US and the commissioning cut backs, crews working on a number of star-studded feature films and popular TV series have been filming in Yorkshire this year, with support from Screen Yorkshire’s film office.
Little Germany in Bradford provides a backdrop for scenes in Six Triple Eight, a Second World War film starring Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington, in February.
Hull’s Old Town was transformed into war-time London for Steve McQueen’s new feature film Blitz and film crews working on HBO series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, used Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham and Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens.
Locations in York and Hull feature in season six of The Crown and scenes for the new TV series A Gentleman in Moscow, which stars Ewan McGregor, were shot in Halifax and Leeds.
Ms Cooper Charles Yorkshire has a range of locations which can be used by productions set in different periods of history and cities around Europe.
She also said Screen Yorkshire's film office has a well-earned reputation for giving film crews an "easy ride" in recent years, by providing them with everything they need to relocate and shoot while sticking to tight schedules.
In recent years, it has made sure the county can accomodate big-budget productions like Mission Impossible 7, Indiana Jones 5 and Marvel's Secret Universe, while also working with crews making hugely popular shows set in Yorkshire, like All Creatures Great And Small Series and Hullraisers.
“We've got our brilliant locations, we've got the studios and we've also got great crews," she added.
"We’re really focused on building that crew base through our talent development and skills programmes.”
