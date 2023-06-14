The Full Monty Sheffield 2023: Where new Disney+ TV series was filmed, from Gleadless Valley to Meadowhall
Gaz, Dave, Jean, Horse, Lomper and even little Nathan, now working as a police officer, with a son of his own, have all been reunited in the Steel City for the eight-part Disney+ TV series, available to stream from June 14. They are back on their old stomping ground, along with some new faces, including Talitha Wing as Gaz’s daughter Destiny Schofield, Aiden Cook as young Twiglet, and Miles Jupp as the hapless Darren Eldwick.
Fans of the 1997 film may notice some familiar roads and sights which featured on the big screen, like Blake Street, Sheffield’s steepest, where filming again took place last year. But with the focus shifting away from the steelworks, where Gaz and the gang were famously laid off in the movie, prompting them to try stripping, the TV series gives some new places the chance to shine, including Gleadless Valley.
The cast and creators have told how the new series felt necessary to show how years of austerity and failed promises have blighted cities like Sheffield, leaving schools, hospitals and social care services at breaking point. But just as The Full Monty film found the beauty in Sheffield’s post-industrial landscape, the small screen sequel often shows us the city’s prettiest side, showcasing some of its most ravishing green spaces including the picturesque Parkwood Springs, without shying away from the issues it faces.
Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and co filmed some of their scenes outside Sheffield, in Manchester, Bolton and Oldham, but the TV series, where fictional places include Sheffield Spires Academy and the Big Baps Cafe, is very much set in Sheffield. Below are the locations where filming took place for The Full Monty TV series.