The Gentlemen boosts country fashion trend including Cordings tweed suit worn by Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina
Brands featured in the series have seen a boost, and the Cordings of Piccadilly Wincanton trouser suit worn by Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Horniman, Dowager Duchess of Halstead, is now on a waiting list, thanks to the series. The tweed used was woven on the Yorkshire border in Delph. Theo James as Edward Horniman and Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman also wear Cordings clothes.
Lady Sabrina’s wardrobe, created by costume designer Loulou Bontemps, features a signature ensemble on head-to-toe tweed with the Cordings Wincanton Tweed Jacket worn with matching Wincanton Waistcoat and Trousers, and teamed with other pieces, including the Possum Cowl Neck Sweater. Other Lady Sabrina pieces featured include Cordings coats and its velvet jeans. The Wincanton trousers were also work earlier this year in The Traitors by Claudia Winkleman.
Her scarves are by Clare Haggas and Lady Sabrina’s insouciant way of tying them is a masterclass in itself. The Clare Haggas website offers many beautiful designs to get the look, including the Heads or Tails design, so-called because of all of the flamboyant game birds pictured jostling for attention.
