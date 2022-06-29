Brogan, Man Yee, Debra and Annie compete tonight to become the BBC Great British Sewing Bee 2022 champion and hold aloft the mannequin-shaped trophy at Sunny Bank Mills, the historic former mill complex, now a cultural hub, in Farsley, Leeds.

There were tears of joy last week’s semi-final, when it was revealed that none of the four sewers would be sent home. The opening challenge is to recreate the figure-hugging Amorphous Dress, created in 1982 by Sewing Bee judge Esme Young, which was worn by Cher and featured in the movie Crocodile Dundee. The transformation challenge, meanwhile, will see contestants turning all the scraps from the previous rounds into a party dress, and then friends and relatives of the finalists will model for the last made-to-measure task – creating a jumpsuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC show switched its setting from London to Leeds this year for the 2022 series, which started in April. Judge Patrick Grant studied in Leeds and has returned to the city to visit fashion and design students at Leeds Arts University. Founded in 1829, Sunny Bank Mills havebeen undergoing a regeneration programme in recent years by the sixth generation of the family owners, creating a centre for work, leisure and culture.

The class of '22.

Yesterday, Team England revealed the Opening Ceremony outfit that its athletes will wear when the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begin on July 28, produced by Patrick Grant’s Community Clothing in collaboration with a team of English creatives, including Yorkshire-based David Vincent.

Community Clothing is a sustainable fashion brand and social enterprise founded by Grant, who said: “Everyone here at Community Clothing is incredibly proud to be manufacturing the uniform for Team England for the Opening Ceremony. It’s such an honour for us, we wanted to create clothing that would have a life after the Games, and a uniform that expresses something about the athletes as individuals.”

But who will win the Great British Sewing Bee trophy?

*The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC One.

Patrick Grant on a visit to Leeds College of Art, now Leeds Arts University, in 2015.