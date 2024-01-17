A new BBC thriller series The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman has been filmed in these areas in Yorkshire.

The Jetty is as much of a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller as it addresses major questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the blind spots that Me Too has left behind.

The BBC has released a first look preview at Jenna Coleman in the highly anticipated new crime drama from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience,” Jenna said.

Jenna Coleman on The Jetty. (Pic credit: BBC)

“I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

She stars as rookie detective Ember Manning in The Jetty alongside Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), Leeds-born actor Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen) and Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys).

The cast also includes: Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Vienna Blood, Gentleman), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, Dunkirk, The King), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help), Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied) and Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, A Thousand Blows).

In the four-part series, a fire breaks out through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town and detective Ember must work out how it links to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

However, as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life, which forces her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she grew up in.