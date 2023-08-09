Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly are among those set to feature in upcoming drama about the Peter Sutcliffe murders.

True crime drama The Long Shadow is set to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX next month.

The seven-episode series is the depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, with creators saying it will “sensitively focussing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation”.

The Long Shadow has been written by award-winning screenwriter George Kay (Hijack, Criminal: UK) who researched the extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports. The series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s account of the case.

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson. Picture: ITV

Award-winning actor Toby Jones will play DCS Dennis Hoban, who initially led the enquiry, with David Morrissey taking the role of DCS George Oldfield, who famously took on the investigation. Lee Ingleby is DCS Jim Hobson, whilst Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson with Daniel Mays as her husband, Sydney Jackson and Shaun Thomas as their son, Neil Jackson.

Jill Halfpenny will play Doreen Hill, with Daisy Waterstone as her daughter, Jacqueline Hill. Jasmine Lee-Jones plays Marcella Claxton, Molly Wright as Donna Deangelo, Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn and Shaun Dooley as DCS Chris Gregg.

The cast of the TV drama also includes Alexa Davies, Chloe Harris, Stephen Tompkinson, Jack Deam, Michael McElhatton, Adam Long, Ruth Madeley, Dorothy Atkinson, Rob James-Collier, Charley Webb, Steven Waddington and Kris Hitchen.

A synopsis of the series reads: “One murder has the power to cast a long shadow and this case plunged a whole society into darkness. For every victim, there were friends and loved ones. For every police officer, there was the burden of failure - of near misses and guilt – and the knowledge that as they failed to find their man, more women continued to suffer.

"The impact on the lives of those who live on after the death of their loved one remains to this day. Those who cannot escape what happened, who must sit with their incomprehensible trauma for decades after, enduring their own life sentences.

"With people today holding to account the institutional foundations that foster misogyny, racism, and violence against women, The Long Shadow will speak to the societal issues of the past whilst highlighting alarming parallels between these terrible crimes and tragic events in our more recent history.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “George’s scripts and Lewis’ direction together with this wonderful cast have produced a sensitive and brilliant drama that we are proud to have on ITV.”

The Long Shadow is executive produced by New Pictures co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Willow Grylls who said: “George Kay, Lewis Arnold and an exceptional cast have bought to life an important event drama that is as tragically resonant today as it was over 40 years ago.”