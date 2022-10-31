The Perfumed Garden in Chapel Allerton has been closed since Friday in preparation for the filming. The shop, on the corner of Harrogate Road and Methley Drive, has been temporarily renamed Forget Me Not, with a fictional landline number displayed outside.

Filming is taking place between 8am and 5.30pm today. It’s part of a new television drama called ‘Platform 7’, produced by ITV and Dancing Ledge Productions. Some parking on Blake Grove, Methley Drive and Harrogate Road has been reserved for the crew’s technical vehicles - but the streets are open to pedestrians and traffic.

According to a letter sent to residents, a camera crane will be placed on the pavement on the Methley Road side of Harrogate Road for one scene, expected to last an hour, which will be marshalled at all times. Access along the path will still be possible between takes.

Film crews outside The Perfumed Garden, temporarily renamed Forget Me Not, in Chapel Allerton

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter, assistant location manager James Goodwin said: “Our crew are all industry professionals and will always be conscientious and respectful with regards to noise levels at all times. We are working closely with Leeds City Council and Screen Yorkshire on this project.”

Platform 7 promises to be a “gripping psychological thriller”, based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel of the same name. It will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service, months ahead of linear transmission on ITV main channel. It has been adapted by award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne, best known for The Politician’s Wife, Him, White Heat and The Virgin Queen.

Paula said: “This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies.