Boxer, Ellis, 23, from Leeds, who learnt to play the musical instrument through schemes from the local council, compared boxing to playing the piano.

“The discipline you need [for boxing] is very similar to what you need for the piano. You need to be so willing to leave your ego outside to grow and get better,” he said.

The new series of the Channel 4 show The Piano started on Sunday, April 28, 2024 and has captured the heart of the nation, with local man Ellis being the first one up to tinkle on the ivories.

Ellis on The Piano Series 2. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Ellis played a rendition of Chopin’s Ballade No.4 at Manchester Piccadilly and amazed the judges Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang.

He grew up on a council estate and says the reason why he works so hard at the piano is because he has “nothing to fall back on”.

“I don’t come from a private education, it was all done through schemes from the council,” he said.

“For me, classical music is the finest form of human expression. You don’t need to be a certain person [to appreciate classical music], you just need to be human.”

Ellis and Claudia Winkleman on The Piano Series 2. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

From a low-income family, Ellis was eligible for free music lessons and grew a passion for classical music.

Hidden above the station, stunned by Ellis’s performance, Mika said: “Do you think he is aware of how difficult this piece really is?”

Lang Lang responded: “Not really… that’s what I love about him, he’s fearless.”