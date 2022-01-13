The Piece Hall will turned into a film set later this month

The Piece Hall in Halifax

Owners of The Piece Hall in Halifax said they cannot reveal any details about the production, but reports suggest it is the Marvel series Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Filming for the six-episode series, which also features performances from Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke, began in London last year and it is due to be released on Disney +.

Chief executive Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “We can confirm that The Piece Hall will be closed while filming takes place between 24 – 31 January.

“It’s a great coup for this iconic venue but we are unable to share any more details about the precise nature of the production at the moment.”

The former cloth trading hall has been home to independent shops, restaurants, cafés and bars, since 2017, after it underwent a £19m restoration.

The Grade I listed building was built in 1779 to support the trading of pieces of locally-made cloth.

It comes after a film crew took over the village of Heptonstall, near Hebden Bridge, to shoot an adaptation of The Gallows Pole.

The BBC period drama, written by This Is England's Shane Meadows, is based on the 2017 novel by local author Benjamin Myers which tells the story of notorious counterfeiters known as the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Last year, locations across Yorkshire were used in a range of productions, such as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 and Indiana Jones 5, as well as hugely popular TV series such as Gentleman Jack and All Creatures Great and Small.