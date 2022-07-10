After the world premiere of The Railway Children Return was held in Yorkshire earlier this month, a screening gala was held in London on Sunday, July 10.

This is a new story yet set in the same Yorkshire landscapes from the 1970s film, based on the 1906 book by E.Nesbit.

To pay homage to the setting of the film, screen stars gathered at Oakworth Station, before journeying the Worth Valley by steam to a red carpet crowd at Keighley’s Picture House Cinema on July 3.

Among those in attendance were Tom Courtenay and Sheridan Smith, who plays the daughter of Jenny Agutter who will reprise her role as Roberta Waterbury more than 50 years after the original film.

But there were also some rising stars on show, with Game of Thrones' John Bradley as well as Rhea Norwood and Eden Hamilton. Helen George, who is famed for her role in Call The Midwife, also attended the bash at at Picturehouse Central in London.

Take a look through our gallery at the stars on show.

