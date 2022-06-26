This special preview screening of the Railway Children Return will give the public the rare opportunity to watch the movie on the same day as the world premiere.

In the much-anticipated sequel, Jenny Agutter has grown up and has Railway Children and grandchildren of her very own.

Revisit the Waterbury family as they face new challenges when they are evacuated to a familiar Yorkshire village during the Second World War.

Adventures can be expected when they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.

The screening will take place at the National Science and Media Museum during the Bradford Literature Museum from 7pm to 8.45pm on Sunday, July 3.

Tickets cost £7 and you can book a seat by visiting the Bradford Literature Festival website.