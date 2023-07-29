Jay Blades and the team of experts are preparing for the Christmas edition of the BBC One show The Repair Shop and are keen to hear from people with objects of historical or social interest in need of restoration with a festive feel to them.
The experts are currently filming the next series rescuing and restoring items their owners’ thought were beyond saving, transforming priceless pieces of family history and bringing loved, but broken treasures back to life. The next series of the show is due to air later in the autumn.
If you have any items that fit this description, please email [email protected]het.co.uk or log on to: www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.
The Repair Shop’s presenter said: “We are looking for items that make us remember Christmases of yester-year.
“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.
“The team here is incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”
Kirsten Ramsay, a ceramics expert, said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes - there’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical.
“We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”