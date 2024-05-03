The Responder and Hidden Treasures of the National Trust: TV highlights this week

Spy/Master (Saturday 04/05/24, BBC Four, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Saturday night on BBC Four has long meant one thing – the best in international drama.

Martin Freeman in The Responder (Image: Dancing Ledge/Rekha Garton).

It’s a slot that many people associate with ‘Scandi noir’ following the success of the Danish thriller The Killing, and Swedish-Danish co-production The Bridge, but the channel has cast its net far wider than that. For example, earlier this year, we had The Gone, which was a collaboration between New Zealand’s TVNZ and Ireland’s RTE.

Now we’re getting Spy/Master, which comes to us from Romania. Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “A classic spy drama set at the height of the Cold War, Spy/Master is an atmospheric, complex thriller, dripping with style and suspense.”

Alec Secăreanu, who is no stranger to British TV – he played organised-crime boss Darius Knezevic in Happy Valley and has also cropped up in Baptiste and the movie God’s Own Country – heads the cast as fictional character Victor Godeanu, who is a trusted advisor to Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu (Claudiu Bleont).

The dictator is becoming increasingly paranoid, but when the series begins he is unaware that he should be most wary of his right-hand man who, when he’s not dishing out advice, is also feeding information to the Soviets.

However, Victor fears that his double life is about to be exposed, and the drama plays out over one tense week as he tries to stay ahead of his own country’s spooks and the KGB.

In the first episode, Victor realises he is grave danger when he hears that his nemesis is gathering evidence against him. So, he decides to use a diplomatic mission to Germany as an opportunity to defect to the US, but his plan runs into trouble when his CIA contact, Frank Jackson (Parker Sawyers), gets stonewalled by his superiors. And even if Victor can start a new life in the US, will his wife and child be left to deal with the fallout at home?

The tension continues to build in the second instalment as Mircea (Laurentiu Bãnescu) outs Victor to Nicolae and his wife, Elena (Elvira Deatcu), as the Soviet’s mole.

Victor’s old flame, undercover Stasi agent Ingrid Von Weizendorff (Svenja Jung), also seems dangerously close to figuring out what he’s up to. Meanwhile, Frank tries to sidestep the official channels to help him, but it could be too little, too late as Victor is summoned back to Bucharest.

If all this whets your appetite for more tales of Cold War era espionage, the good news is that the documentary series Secrets and Spies: The Nuclear Game begins on BBC2 on Wednesday, May 8.

It looks at the events of the summer of 1982, when the Cold War threatened to heat up, and an arms race brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

The series features rarely heard archive interviews with KGB spy Oleg Gordievsky, as well as interviews with former aides to Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan and MI5 and MI6 agents, some of whom have never spoke publicly before.

The Responder (Sunday 05/05/24, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

“I’m just making the same mistakes over and over again…”

So says Chris Carson, the character played by Martin Freeman, in the trailer for the eagerly awaited second series of hit police drama The Responder.

As those who watched the first run know, the Liverpool-based copper had already made grave errors before we met him, resulting in him being demoted from his position as an inspector. He’s now back on the beat, working as a night response officer.

When we last saw Chris, he was estranged from his wife, was undergoing therapy to help him deal with the scarring left behind by events in his personal and professional lives, and had just faced the most traumatic five shifts of his life.

All he claims he wants to do is make it to clock-out time alive and unscathed, but he’s more conscientious than he’s willing to admit, something that repeatedly leads him into danger – doing the right thing, according to his own moral code, often results in misery, for himself and others.

Viewers probably spent a lot of their time shouting at the screen while realising the trouble Chris was about to land himself in, but part of the reason why they felt so much sympathy for the character is Freeman’s all-so-human performance. It came as no surprise when he received a Bafta nomination as Best Actor for his work on the show.

“The reason I wanted to play Chris is that he is a great mixture of vulnerability and strength,” claims Freeman. “I think there is something about a man of few words that is attractive. There’s a reason why people like characters that don’t have to over-explain themselves and I think Chris is one of them.

“He’s very intelligent, he’s emotionally smart, but he’s a copper. He finds it hard to be open at home and with his counsellor, and in his job it’s probably wise not to be open, so he picks his moments when he can let off steam and talk to people. But those are few and far between and the amount of plates he is spinning is frightening. So much so that if he drops even one of those plates he could wind up dead.”

If the scripts have a sense of reality about them, it’s probably because they were written by Tony Schumacher, himself a former Merseyside police officer. He states that although the storylines are fictional, Chris has “a lot to do” with him and his experiences. Now he’s pleased to be behind a desk, tapping away at a computer rather than facing criminals and victims on the streets: “Throwing myself back into the world of The Responder has been such a ride over this last year or so. Gathering the characters old and new around me has been a delight, and finally getting to see these people brought to life by so many incredible people fills me with genuine excitement.

“I just can’t wait for you to see them too!”

Marcus Wareing Simply Provence (Monday 06/05/2014, BBC Two, 6.30pm)

Words by Richard Jones

British food has long been derided, but is its reputation fair, and how does our cuisine compare against that of our closest neighbours?

Being a lover of both British and French dishes, Marcus Wareing is on a mission to show viewers the joys of simple seasonal food across the Channel, as well as adding a British twist to some of their treasured traditional dishes.

Over the next three weeks, the Lancashire-born Michelin-starred chef and MasterChef: The Professionals judge is heading to a region of France famous for its delectable yet straightforward fare – Provence.

“I’m a self-proclaimed lover of French food and have dedicated my life’s work to perfecting the art of elite, French cuisine,” Marcus, 53, says.

“But, until now, I have never stepped back to fully immerse myself in the culture, the people and the simple, yet delicious, food that is at the heart of this beautiful region.

“I can’t wait to take audiences on a deep-dive into Provence and create some simple dishes and flavour combinations that everyone will be able to try at home – it will really be a feast for the senses.”

Set against the backdrop of a classic French townhouse in the heart of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, each episode sees the Tales from a Kitchen Garden host go in search of authentic French food, culture and the people passionate about it.

He meets producers, chefs and farmers who give him a hands-on experience and allow him to learn more about where the food comes from.

Then, after he has gained the locals’ trust and got them to share some of their precious secrets, Marcus whips up his own versions of French classics and dares to serve them up to the region’s most dedicated Francophiles, farmers, chefs and producers. It’s fair to say that their opinions of the outsider’s dishes vary.

Marcus’s Provençal quest begins tonight with a simple ingredient that’s at the heart of most their food – the humble tomato.

He visits a local market and an organic farm for inspiration, before preparing a traditional Provençal tomato sauce and soupe au pistou blanched in a pesto-style sauce.

Meanwhile, local dinner lady Maude explains to Marcus that the best use of tomatoes is as part of a showstopping tart.

Later this week, Marcus aims to discover how lamb is produced in Provence and he looks for a local dish to rival his favourite Lancashire hotpot.

He visits the local butcher to see what kind of cuts the French like to eat, before meeting a local chef gets him to taste his signature simple lamb burger.

The chef also indulges in two French passions, food and sport, at a pétanque match.

Hoping to impress the crowd and players with his dish, he searches for a high-quality cheese, visiting Monique’s cheese shop and eventually discovering a Provencal favourite – goat’s cheese.

The chef also wants to understand Provence’s passion for olives and meets a chef in Saint Remy who’s has been creating something rather unusual with them – a dessert.

Wonder if that will catch on this side of the Channel?

Olly Alexander’s Road to Eurovision ’24 (Tuesday 07/05/24, BBC One, 10.50pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

When it was announced last year that Olly Alexander would be the UK’s representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, it seemed like a win-win situation.

The UK was getting a singer with a proven track record – as the frontman of Years & Years, he’d scored two number one UK albums and 10 UK Top 40 singles.

And for Olly, it was the chance to start a new era in his career by fulfilling a lifelong dream. He said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year. As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour!

He added: “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

His track, Dizzy was unveiled in March. Olly says: “I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’ so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.”

Since then, he’s been caught up in promotional whirlwind, which has even included a cameo in his mum’s favourite programme, EastEnders.

But has the experience been as joyous as Olly hoped? On the same night that he takes to the stage for Eurovision Semi-Final (although as the UK is one of the so-called ‘Big Five’, he’s already guaranteed a spot in Saturday’s final), this documentary explores his journey.

It follows him as he juggles press attention and performs at Eurovision Pre-Parties in Madrid and London, all while preparing for the big event at the Malmö Arena in Sweden.

As a huge Eurovision fan, he’s determined to create a spectacular performance, which means gruelling choreography and vocal sessions.

There are also some unexpected pressures, as Olly is called on by protestors to boycott the competition in response to Israel’s participation. He issued a statement in March, saying: “We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections.

“We feel it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.”

However, as the documentary reveals, the subsequent debate on social media and in the press takes its toll on Olly at a time when his Eurovision dream should be about to come true.

Inside No 9 (Wednesday 08/05/24, BBC Two, 10pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and in the case of Inside No 9, we really wish that wasn’t the case.

The wonder is, however, that it’s lasted as long as it has. Not because it’s suffered dwindling ratings or anything like that, but because its creators, writers and stars – Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton – have managed to keep the standard so high through its eight series to date.

Usually, shows begin to look a wee bit tired after a few years, but that hasn’t been the case here. In fact, the duo’s inventiveness has been something to admire, with incredible stories coming thick and fast – they’re clearly creative geniuses.

Now they’re back for what we’re told is the ninth and final run of six episodes, each featuring a bizarre story linked to the number nine.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce we have started filming the final series of Inside No 9,” revealed Shearsmith and Pemberton in a joint statement when production began last December.

“We overheard some crew members the other day describe us as ‘a couple of Wonkas’ and that seems an apt description. We take the finest ingredients (stellar casts and creatives) and blend them with our secret recipe to produce unique confections that are delicious and often deadly.

“It has been the greatest privilege to have been allowed to make 55 wildly different episodes and we’ll miss the yearly challenge of trying to entertain and surprise our audience. We honestly feel like golden ticket winners – which makes us not a couple of Wonkas, but a pair of Charlies.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, added: “Reece and Steve have, once again, served up a stellar line up of guests to star alongside them in their funny, beautifully crafted and totally original scripts. Inside No. 9 will be hugely missed, but this final series promises to be a treat for all their avid fans.”

The final run has a lot to live up to; its predecessors have won numerous awards, including Baftas for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Pemberton – choosing between him and Shearsmith must have been a nightmare for the judges.

Believe it or not, the show is also currently BBC Two’s longest-running comedy programme, and has been sold around the world – impressive stuff for a series that seems quintessentially British in terms of humour and style.

Since it debuted in 2014, Inside No 9 has attracted a wealth of talent thanks to its sharp, inventive tales, and the new season is no different – expect to see the likes of Siobhan Finneran, Susan Wokoma, Adrian Scarborough, Eddie Marsan, Katherine Kelly, Matthew Kelly and Charlie Cooper pop up.

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Productions, speaks for all its viewers when he states, “there is something so special about this show, and we will miss it more than words can say.”

Double the Money (Thursday 09/05/2014, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The TV schedules are packed with game shows offering contestants life-changing amounts of cash.

But what sets Double the Money apart from the rest is that those taking part are are not competing for an instant cash prize – instead, they have to take a relatively small sum of money into the real world and try to double it.

The six-part programme, which has been dubbed a “cross between Race Across the World and Dragons’ Den” sees 13 pairs of people from all over the UK assemble in The Vault – a gilded banking hall – where they receive a modest starting pot of ‘seed’ money.

As soon as they receive the cash, the clock starts ticking and their mission is clear – double the money within the next few hours or face elimination.

With complete freedom on how to spend it, contestants devise smart strategies, bold hustles and ingenious ideas to turn their initial sum into a substantial fortune.

However, lightning doesn’t quite strike twice, and if one of their ideas works they won’t be able to use it again.

The pressure is on as the competition progresses, with the cash target that teams have to achieve increases, and the time they have to do it extended.

Presenting the show is Sue Perkins, and tonight she explains the first challenge to the contestants – turn £250 into £500 in the space of 36 hours.

As the clock starts ticking, each team comes up with a different money-making idea, from cake sales to cocktail classes, buying and selling flowers to flogging gaudy glasses.

In the Midlands, father and son team Dale and Harvey are opening a car wash, but a poor choice of location might be their undoing, as past frictions in their relationship come to the fore.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool competitive pub landladies Cath and Lynn are trying to double their money by selling picnic boxes for £15 each.

Best friends Radhika and Seema from London think the key to a fortune is an immigration-themed walking tour of London’s East End – but at £25 a ticket, can they find enough customers?

When the clock eventually stops, the teams return to The Vault to find out whether or not they’ve managed to double their money and keep their place in the competition.

For round two (tomorrow, 8pm), the remaining teams have three days to turn £500 into £1000.

A battle of the lemonade is brewing and as one team try to pedal their homemade recipe, another are upselling cut-price supermarket pop.

Elsewhere, one duo are charging £60 a head for a supper club event, while a rival team attempts to throw a high-end party in an upmarket nightclub.

By the final round, the remaining teams will be challenged to turn £10,000 into £20,000 in just four weeks, and the team who make the most money will be crowned series winners and walk away with an additional £20,000 prize.

Who will stand out and increase their pot in double-quick time, and which pair will already be in double jeopardy and be sent packing?

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust (Friday 10/05/24, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Every year, millions of people visit National Trust properties, which include some of Britain’s most important houses and gardens.

However, it seems that as well as making for a nice day out, the National Trust can also provide us with an entertaining night in. Last year, BBC2 brought us the series Hidden Treasures of the National Trust, which went behind the scenes of the organisation, meeting the dedicated teams of volunteers, experts and curators battling to keep our priceless heritage alive.

Episodes followed everything from an attempt to precisely recreate the wallpaper in Paul McCartney’s childhood home to the work involved in preparing a portrait of Queen Elizabeth I for a tour of North America.

It proved to be such a hit with viewers that the BBC is now bringing the documentary series back for a second run, as the National Trust takes us behind closed doors once more.

Tarnya Cooper, Curatorial and Conservation Director at the National Trust, says: “History comes to life before you at National Trust properties. Across hundreds of places we have well over a million objects, which tell fascinating stories of the generations of people who commissioned, made and loved them.

“Looking after such diverse objects and places takes dedicated teams of people as well as expert conservators, and we hope BBC viewers will enjoy learning more about them and their work on wonderful collections ranging from must-see paintings and furniture to books and textiles to amazing architectural features.”

The opening episode features two houses which reflect the unconventional natures of their former owners.

Located on the Devon Coast, A La Ronde is a unique 16-sided building, which was built in the late 18th century for two unmarried cousins, Jane and Mary Parminter.

The crowing glory of the property, which was taken on by the National Trust in the 1990s, is the Shell Gallery. A single round room at the very top of the house, its walls are covered in over 26,000 sea shells, but after two centuries, it is looking its age. Conservator Rachel Lawson and her team have the tricky job of restoring it to its former glory.

We also travel 60 miles along the coast from A La Ronde to Kingston Lacy, the ancestral seat of the Bankes family.

When explorer and art collector William John Bankes inherited the property in 1834 he set about transforming the house with new interiors inspired by Venetian palaces.

Sadly, he never got to see his vision fulfilled. After being charged for a second time with homosexual acts, at a time when gay relationships were punishable by death, he went into self-imposed exile. However, he continued to collect artworks and artefacts, which he then sent home.