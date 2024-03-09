Leeds-born Mellor, who wrote other hit shows including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band of Gold and Fat Friends, died in May 2022.

The stage version of The Syndicate, the final play created by Mellor, marks a theatrical debut for her grandson Anthony, while it is also a directorial debut for Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Faye – who is set to star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage,” Faye said.

Kay Mellor and Gaynor Faye. Picture by Stuart Martin

“The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it’s fitting that this production is a real family affair, as we welcome Oliver to the company too.

“I know that he will make an amazing addition to the cast.”

Faye featured in the fourth TV series of The Syndicate, which aired on the BBC in 2021, alongside her son.

“Having acted in series four of The Syndicate TV show and worked with my grandmother, playing the role of Jamie in development workshops of the play, I’m chuffed to bits to be making my stage acting debut alongside my mum in my grandmother’s final play,” Anthony said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This production is in honour of her and all she achieved and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the character of Jamie and hopefully doing her proud.”

He replaces The Wanted singer Max George, who was set to make his stage debut playing supermarket assistant Jamie, but is unable to perform “due to unforeseen medical reasons”.

Mellor’s grandson will star alongside British actresses Vincent, who plays Jamie’s sister-in-law Amy, and Giles, who takes the role of “kind-hearted worker” Denise.

The stage production is based on the initial series of The Syndicate, which first aired on the BBC in 2012, with the drama telling the story of five supermarket workers whose lives are changed with a joint lottery win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original TV series starred Timothy Spall, Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page and Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis.