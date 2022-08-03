The show, which airs on Really, will return for a third and fourth series, the channel has confirmed.

STV Studios, which makes the show, has received an order from Really for 58 new episodes, which includes two celebrity series and a spin-off - The Edinburgh Auction House.

Launched last year, The Yorkshire Auction House follows Angus Ashworth of Ryedale Auctioneers as he clears homes on the hunt for hidden gems. It went on to be one of the best performing original commissions of the year for the channel.

Angus Ashworth of Ryedale Auctioneers

The first of two new series of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House will air before the end of this year, with stars including Anneka Rice, Sid Owen and Jennie Bond confirmed to appear.

The Edinburgh Auction House is set to launch next year, and will focus on fifth generation auctioneer Sybelle Thomson, whose grandfather set up their auction house more than 140 years ago.

Craig Hunter, creative director of factual at STV Studios said: “We knew when we created the format for The Yorkshire Auction House that, as well as being returnable, it had the potential to grow and spawn other iterations that would be equally as charming and engaging.