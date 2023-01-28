The Yorkshire Shepherdess: Amanda Owen confirms she is not dating following marriage split

Amanda Owen has confirmed she has not started a new relationship since the end of her marriage to husband Clive.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess announced her separation from Clive last year but they have retained their tenancy on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale and work it together.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Amanda confirmed that she has moved to a farmhouse nearby with some of their nine children, while Clive remains at Ravenseat.

She said she is single despite speculation and gossip, and added that she is enjoying her independence and too busy to date.

Amanda Owen at the Great Yorkshire Show 2022

The 48-year-old was married to Clive for over 20 years, and he was already farming at Ravenseat when they met in the 1990s.

She also said she ‘is not Meghan (Markle), not a wallflower and not over-sensitive’ to rumours about her love life, but felt many comments made by others were taken out of context.

She was speaking to the Mail on a morning when she and Clive had been working together before he went off to Kirkby Stephen to sell a bull.

He recently appeared in a spin-off series with their eldest son Reuben, but told the Mail he did not know whether it would be renewed.