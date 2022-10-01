The 48-year-old Yorkshire Dales farmer spoke to Anita Singh as part of the publicity for her recipe book, Celebrating the Seasons, and talked candidly about her split with Clive, the father of her nine children.

In the interview, she reveals that the couple had been living separately for some time but had continued to present a united front for fans of their show Our Yorkshire Farm. She admitted feeling relief when the truth finally came out.

She says they ‘grew apart’ but confirmed they will continue to co-run their tenanted Swaledale sheep farm, Ravenseat, and eat meals together with their family.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, visiting the Great Yorkshire Show ahead of filming at the ground and the sheep area.

She added that the property has enough space for them to co-exist and regularly calls him when away in London to discuss their children. She reiterates their commitment to both the farm and the family and their amicable relationship.

Owen also dismissed local gossip reported by the tabloid media which claimed they had split due to her newfound fame, and said photographers had been camped out on the Coast to Coast path near the farm when the news broke.

She also describes herself as an ‘opportunist’ who originally ended up on screen by accident and says she could never be an influencer promoting products she did not use.

There are also updates on her oldest children – Raven, who went to university to study biomedicine, has now left the farm and mechanic Reuben has a girlfriend and is learning to drive.

The interview finishes with a conversation about the future of Our Yorkshire Farm, the Channel Five show the family have starred in since 2018. She is contractually unable to confirm if there will be another series, but is working on new projects that will continue to feature the Owens.