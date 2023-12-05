The Yorkshire teen determined to have a career in film and TV - despite his stage fright

As a boy Loui Goodinson dreamed of becoming an actor but at the age of 16 his hopes were dashed when he developed stage-fright.

But undeterred Loui, now 19, is forging another career in television and film, but this time behind the camera.

His new ambitions started when he went on a Young Creative Producers training programme at Wentworth Woodhouse in 2022, as one of ten young people selected for the scheme, which runs in conjunction with Rotherham Council.

On the course Loui, from Thorpe Hesley, not only learned about how the industry works, they got to watch a Netflix production crew at work when it came to the stately home to film on location.

Loui Goodinson (centre) with fellow creative producers Ryan Widdowson and James Poulton.

He found he loved it and is now a freelance location assistant and has recently worked on the set of Emmerdale and drama series The Bay.

Loui said: “I’m determined to make this my career.

“My mum told me about the Creative Producers programme and I knew I’d regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t apply. I’d just gained a BTec Distinction in performing arts at Barnsley College, after wanting to be an actor from the age of six.

“I’m dyslexic and it affected me a lot at school, but I was good at drama and studies with a Sheffield drama academy from the age of six. By eight I had an agent and landed work as an extra in two TV series, This England and The 4 OClock Club. But I developed performance anxiety and was at a loss as to what to do.

“That six-month programme was a huge eye opener. It taught me things it would have taken three years at university to learn - how to use a camera, the technical terminology, how to use lighting and sound and the editing process. It also dramatically improved my communication skills and made me much more confident in expressing myself.

“I realised I wanted to be behind the camera, telling actors what they need to do.”

His link to Wentworth helped him forge industry connections and when he knew Netflix was coming back to film a new series at the house - The Bodies with Stephen Graham – he volunteered to help out.

“My aim was to study everything and try to speak to the right people. I met a guy in their locations team who gave me some work experience as an on-set locations assistant,” he said.

“My tasks included cleaning out rubbish bins, erecting tents to keep the crew dry during outdoor filming, but it led to some paid work with film company HBO Max UK when they came to the house to film in April.

“(Filming and events manager) Helen Flower put me forward for what became my first proper job - a one-month location marshall role. That was a great start for my CV and I’m now a freelance location assistant. On each set, I meet the people who can lead me to my next contract.