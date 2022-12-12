The latest series of The Yorkshire Vet was due to end last week, but programmers have gifted viewers an early Christmas present with a bonus episode.

Series 15 was set to finish last week, but the bonus episode brings great drama and celebrations. Young vet Matt Smith rushes out as night falls to help a young farmer’s pregnant sheep whose life is in danger, while Rob and Dave Nicholson enter their Highland bull into a local show.

Its party time for Julian Norton though, who celebrates the first birthday of his Thirsk practice. However, an injured cat give them a major scare in surgery. Over in Wetherby, he is left puzzled by a very unusual lump on the bottom of a chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Wright has a busy episode too, treating Jean Green’s trusty old rescue dog Reuben, who’s couch bound with arthritis, while also helping calm down a feisty horse at a local farm, which proves to be a peaceful place for a family from Ukraine to find refuge.The Yorkshire Vet airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on December 13.