These four television shows coming out in 2024 were filmed in Yorkshire

Explore the charm of Yorkshire as we unveil four TV shows set to debut in 2024, either filmed or set against the picturesque backdrop of this iconic English region.

Yorkshire has been the backdrop for numerous television shows over the years from classics such as Emmerdale to recent Netflix hits such as The Crown and Bodies.

Even Marvel headed to Yorkshire when filming Secret Invasion and, of course, All Creatures Great and Small is filmed in Grassington.

So, it can come as no surprise that several TV shows, heading to Netflix, BBC and ITV in 2024, were filmed in Yorkshire.

Jenna Coleman on The Jetty. (Pic credit: BBC)

Fool Me Once – Netflix

Already on our screens, but still a 2024 debut, is the show Fool Me Once starring Joanna Lumley, Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage.

The Netflix hit follows Maya Stern (Keegan), as she grapples with her husband's murder, only to discover he may be alive, setting off a chain of events investigated by Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar). It all becomes intertwined with family secrets and a quest for truth led by Maya's niece and nephew – the show also features Lumley as Judith Burkett, Joe's protective mother.

Although Fool Me Once was primarily filmed in Greater Manchester, filming did take place in Halifax in the summer of 2023.

Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan in Netflix's Fool Me Once. (Pic credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Hot Flush – BBC

In 2023, Sally Wainwright concluded her remarkable BBC series, Happy Valley, with a dramatic conclusion -unfortunately for Tommy Lee Royce – and although the writer has confirmed the series has concluded, she has a fresh creation for viewers to savour.

Hot Flush – which like Happy Valley was set in and filmed in again in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire – explores the experiences of five female friends, yet among them, two of which harbour a deeply concealed secret that has the potential to unravel everything.

Fans of Sally Wainwright’s are being kept in suspense as a release date has not been confirmed – though the show will be available on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Jetty – BBC

The new BBC thriller series The Jetty will star Doctor Who and The Serpent actor Jenna Coleman playing rookie detective Ember Manning.#

The series is set in Lancashire, however, it was filmed in Calderdale in September and October 2023, as well as Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge and the town of Todmorden.

Jenna Coleman said: “Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

"I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

A release date hasn’t been given, but it will debut sometime in 2024.

Passenger – ITV

ITV’s Passenger is a darkly comic horror series set in a small northern village, following a series of strange and unnatural crimes.

Wunmi Mosaku plays former Met police detective Riya Ajunwa and David Threlfall co-stars alongside a large supporting cast that includes Daniel Ryan, Barry Sloane and Natalie Gavin.

Filming took place in filming took place at a property on Duke Street, in Todmorden, in Yorkshire back in May 2023, and at the start of 2023 Burnley Road going through Cornholme.