BBC audience members’ voices and unscripted conversations have been captured and matched with stop-motion clay characters, created by Aardman.

The dialogue in the films is the audience members’ own descriptions of things they love on the BBC.

One in particular features the voice of a Sheffield woman talking about her love of the long-running programme, Match of the Day (MOTD) and the “farfetched” EastEnders.

A Sheffield woman features as Handbag Dog who's a Match of the Day fanatic.

However, the noticeable change is that the character talking wasn’t a woman, but a dog in a handbag.

In the 30-second short the Handbag Dog talks about how she never misses MOTD and can watch it anywhere.

She then goes on to talk about her other love, EastEnders and would love to be Kat’s friend.

This short is one of six shorts created using Claymation by Aardman – the company behind Morph, Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, among others.

The full collection of six 30 second films feature:

A family of Casualty, BBC News and Sport mad hamsters from Port Talbot in Wales;

A family of foxes from Birmingham who can’t get enough MasterChef;

A father and son canine duo from Paisley near Glasgow who want to Race Across The World together;

A dog in a handbag from Sheffield who loves Match of The Day;

A pair of pigeons from County Antrim who are obsessed with The Traitors; and

A pair of mice from Watford who love Planet Earth III

Each film represents a different part of the UK and demonstrates the value of the BBC to real audiences.

The families in the films were found through the BBC’s audience engagement programme.

The shorts have a similar style to the 1980s and 90s series’ Creature Comforts – created by Nick Park and Aardman using the same techniques and the current BBC shorts.

