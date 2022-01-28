This is where Marvel star Samuel L Jackson stayed during filming in Halifax

Halifax has been buzzing with activity this week as filming takes place for the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:48 pm
Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall. (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)
The Disney+ show will star Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and filming has been taking place at the iconic Piece Hall, Halifax, throughout the week.

After much speculation of where the Hollywood star had been staying it turns out he has been over the Calderdale border in Kirklees.

The Manor House in Lindley, Huddersfield shared the news that the legendary actor had been staying at the venue.

The hotel announced in a post on Instagram: "When Hollywood came to the Manor House

"Thank you for the best week, and choosing Manor House! @samuelljackson we’re sending you much love from our team to all of yours, thank your for the memories!"

Mr Jackson has also been spotted eating at a number of local restaurants during his visit, including Pride and Provenance in Halifax and Da Sandro at Ainley Top.

Filming for the series continues at The Piece Hall, Halifax, today (Friday), which is expected to be its final day.

