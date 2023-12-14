Yorkshire’s picturesque landscapes and scenery make for perfect backdrops for these Christmas films starring Rachel Shenton and Jodie Whittaker.

There is something special about watching a film that also highlights the beauty of the region; it feels like you are a part of something.

From the town of Malton dubbed ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital’ to the spa town Knaresborough that went viral on TikTok last year, there are many locations in the region that have been used to shoot Christmas films.

They star a variety of famous actors including Rachel Shenton, Jodie Whittaker, Elizabeth Hurley, Jim Broadbent, John Cleese, Rafe Spall and Warwick Davis.

Visitors to Knaresborough enjoy the boats on the River Nidd. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Father Christmas Is Back

The 2021 Christmas comedy was directed by Phillippe Martinez and Mick Davis and was released by Netflix.

It stars Elizabeth Hurley, Nathalie Cox, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer and was filmed at Birdsall House near Malton.

The plot centres around four sisters who reunite for the Christmas holiday in a Yorkshire mansion. Misunderstandings reveal the long-buried secret that split their family apart many years ago.

A Very Yorkshire Christmas

The 2019 film was written by Karl Hall and Steven Nesbit, who also directed the film.

It stars All Creatures Great and Small actor Rachel Shenton, Mark Killeen, Isla Cook, Michele Dotrice, Jennifer Bryer, Steve Evets, Adam Fogerty, Paul Barber and David Fleeshman.

Knaresborough was the setting for the film which was shot at locations including Knaresborough Castle, the riverside and the market square.

Plot: An opera singer Jessica’s flight to her concert in Vienna is delayed and she is stuck in Yorkshire. The only place to stay is a bed-and-breakfast in a picturesque village run by a handsome widower named Andrew.

Get Santa

The 2014 Christmas comedy film was directed and written by Christopher Smith.

It stars Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Warwick Davis, Stephen Graham, Jodie Whittaker and Kit Connor.

It was filmed in London and various locations in Yorkshire including Leeds, Wetherby and Bradford.