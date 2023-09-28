The BBC has released new pictures of Yorkshire actor Jodie Whittaker in series two of BBC drama Time portraying what life is like inside a women’s prison.

The three-part series is written by Jimmy McGovern, known for TV film Hillsborough and crime drama series Cracker and Helen Black, known for the 2021 crime series Death in Paradise. It is directed by Andrea Harkin.

The BBC and BritBox North America have published new images from the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s drama Time, produced by BBC Studios’ Drama Unit.

The cast of series two stars Jodie Whittaker as Orla, Tamara Lawrence as Abi, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey, seen in the late stages of her pregnancy, Siobhan Finneran as prison chaplain Marie-Louise and Sophie Willan as inmate Maeve Riley.

Jodie Whittaker as Orla in series two of Time. (Pic credit: BBC)

Further cast members include Julie Graham, known for Shetland and Being Eileen, Alicia Forde, known for Waterloo Road and Ryan Can’t Read, Lisa Millett, known for The A Word and Robin Hood, Faye McKeever, known for The Responder and Des, Kayla Meikle, known for The Capture and The Girl Before, James Corrigan, known for This Is Going To Hurt and This England, Nicholas Nunn, known for Clique and SAS Rogue Heroes and Maimuna Memon, known for Sherwood and Unforgotten.

The series is told through the lens of three very different inmates. Time is a gritty and moving portrayal of life inside a women’s prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker) and Abi (Tamara Lawrence) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. However, even with the threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and shared experiences, still might be possible.

Time series two is a BBC Studios Drama production for the BBC, in co-production with BritBox North America. The Liverpool Film Office through its Liverpool City Region Production Fund provided additional financial support. Filming took place in and around Liverpool.

The series is produced by Mark Hedges, known for Hanna and The Rising, with executive producers Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Remah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox North America and Jimmy McGovern.

Abi (Tamara), Kelsey (Bella) and Orla in series two of Time. (Pic credit: BBC)

The images show Orla (Jodie) standing against a prison wall; Orla comforting Abi (Tamara) and Kelsey (Bella); a group of inmates sitting in a room.

Jodie, who is from Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire, is known for her roles as the 13th regeneration of the Doctor in Doctor Who, Ffion Foxwell in Black Mirror episode ‘The Entire History of You’ and Beth Latimer in Broadchurch.