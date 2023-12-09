Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has been invited to pay a visit to Hull after saying he thinks the city has the sexiest accent. Hull City Council Leader Coun Mike Ross said the Wonka star would get a warm welcome after naming the accent among his top three for sex appeal in an interview.

The council leader said on Twitter: “As leader of the council here in Hull, can I say you are always welcome to come visit the city. I know we’ll give you a very warm welcome.”

It comes after the Hollywood A-lister gave his verdict on which accents are the sexiest in an interview with LADBible. Fellow Actor Keegan-Michael Key asked the Dune star, who is fluent in French as well as English, if he thought the French language was the sexiest.

Timothée Chalamet, who plays Willy Wonka in the festive season's cinema blockbuster.

In response, Chalamet said: “I like the Hull accent.”After Key questioned his response and the audience laughed, the Wonka lead said: “Why is everyone cracking up? Hull is sexy.”

He then went on to list his top three sexiest accents as Hull’s, Essex’s and those of middle-aged Northerners.