Timothée Chalamet: Yorkshire council leader offers Wonka star 'warm welcome' after 'sexy accent' comments
Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has been invited to pay a visit to Hull after saying he thinks the city has the sexiest accent. Hull City Council Leader Coun Mike Ross said the Wonka star would get a warm welcome after naming the accent among his top three for sex appeal in an interview.
The council leader said on Twitter: “As leader of the council here in Hull, can I say you are always welcome to come visit the city. I know we’ll give you a very warm welcome.”
It comes after the Hollywood A-lister gave his verdict on which accents are the sexiest in an interview with LADBible. Fellow Actor Keegan-Michael Key asked the Dune star, who is fluent in French as well as English, if he thought the French language was the sexiest.
In response, Chalamet said: “I like the Hull accent.”After Key questioned his response and the audience laughed, the Wonka lead said: “Why is everyone cracking up? Hull is sexy.”
He then went on to list his top three sexiest accents as Hull’s, Essex’s and those of middle-aged Northerners.
When asked if the idea to invite the Hollywood actor to Hull was his wife’s idea, Coun Ross replied: “She’s completely unaware.”
