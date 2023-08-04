Tony Bennett at the London Palladium, Earth and Ultimate Wedding Planner: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the highlights on television over the next week from Saturday, August 5, including Tony Bennett at the London Palladium and Earth.

Tony Bennett at the London Palladium: BBC Session (Saturday 05/08/23, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

He may have left his own heart in San Francisco, but Tony Bennett stole many more via his deeply smooth voice. So when his death, at the age of 96, was announced last month, fans around the world – young and old – went into mourning.

Tony Bennett performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in New York in August 1926, he’s one of those artists who transcends criticism and will continue to be regarded as the king of cool.

“It’s a thrill that a new generation of people want to hear my songs,” he said many years ago while drawing a distinction between himself and other veteran performers. “I think I’m different to somebody like Tom Jones as my music is really from the golden age of popular songs. I feel very victorious that I have been able to keep my integrity and still be successful commercially.

“It’s great that songs by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin and Duke Ellington can communicate so much to young people.”

But life wasn’t always kind. He grew up in the working-class area of Astoria, the son of a grocer and a seamstress. His father died when young Anthony was just 12 years of age, forcing him to leave school to help support the family. He worked as an elevator operator before becoming a singing waiter, but the Second World War curtailed any hopes of stardom.

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham pictured at Fairburn Ings, near Castleford in July 2018. Picture by Simon Hulme.

He saw action in France and Germany, and later wrote in his autobiography: “It was a nightmare that’s permanent… I saw things no human being should ever have to see.” However, in a weird way it turned out to be the making of him – Bennett was able to use the GI bill to study music, learning lessons that improved his voice and kept it in good shape for the rest of his long life.

He then “auditioned for a revue that Pearl Bailey was in. Bob Hope heard me in the show and asked me to come up and sing at the Paramount Theatre with him. He didn’t like my stage name, which was Joe Bari, and asked me what my real name was. I told him and he said: ‘That’s too long for the marquee. We’ll call you Tony Bennett’.” And with that, an icon was born.

Apart from a dip during the 1970s when his music fell out of favour, Bennett remained at the top of the musical tree. He was so admired that performers from the pop world clamoured to work with him, resulting in fruitful collaborations with the likes of Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga.

Bennett was also appreciative of his UK fans: “British audiences are very loyal and I’m thrilled that I now have my regular fans who have been joined by younger people,” he once remarked. “Their enthusiasm is sprinkled throughout my audiences and in a way it has acted as a rejuvenation.”

Now we’re being treated to an evening of programmes dedicated to his memory, which should prove, to paraphrase another of his trademark tunes, we’ve still got him under our skin.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby (Sunday 06/08/23, BBC2, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Travelling across the world, checking into some incredible hotels – it sounds like a dream job. So, when it was announced that Giles Coren was stepping down as co-host of the series Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, there must have been no shortage of presenters lining up to throw their hat into the ring.

Admittedly, if they’d ever watched the show, they’d know it wasn’t all about living it up in five-star luxury.

Instead, Coren and his co-presenter Monica Galetti could be found rolling their sleeves up and joining the staff at the establishments to find out exactly what goes into delivering a luxury experience, and to learn the tricks of the trade that the guests normally never see.

Luckily, that didn’t put off the new Amazing Hotels presenter, Rob Rinder, who is clearly a man who likes to take on new challenges. He was working as a criminal barrister when he was picked to host his own reality courtroom series, Judge Rinder.

Since then, his TV CV has taken in a stint on Strictly Come Dancing (he finished a highly respectable fifth), as well as the powerful documentaries My Family, the Holocaust and Me, and The Holy Land and Us.

It seems his latest role suits him down the ground. Rob has plenty of experience of staying in hotels but occasionally they’ve been extraordinary for all the wrong reasons. He says: “[The worst] was when I was travelling as a student. I once stayed in a hotel which had previously been a prison and they hadn’t changed the décor during that time…”

Luckily, he’s encountered nothing like that on Amazing Hotels, saying: “It’s been the ultimate gift. It has to be the best job in the world and I keep pinching myself.

“I’m obsessed with detail, as anyone will tell you. But when I check into a hotel, it’s more than a meticulous attention to detail, it’s the stories of the people, which is why I love making documentaries. It’s the people who gift us these places which enables us to completely understand the purpose of luxury travel and what it brings to communities and even the world. It’s human stories allowing people to be the absolute best and feel seen.”

He’s also excited for viewers to come on the journey with him, saying: “You can expect just about everything from castles in Morocco to Paradise Island to the furthest reaches of the North Pole. You think you’re just seeing a façade of a hotel, but in some cases they’re like entire countries, in others they breathe life into local communities.

“These places aren’t just hotels. It’s what these places mean to their communities and for the guests that come that’s special. A hotel isn’t just a place people come to stay. It’s an entire universe of things, all of which we explore in Amazing Hotels.”

Their journey begins in Morocco, where Monica and Rob are checking into Richard Branson’s Kasbah Tamadot. They’ll be working alongside the 100 per cent Moroccan team to discover the significance of Berber hospitality, food and culture to their guests.

Earth (Monday 07/08/23, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

No one can accuse this natural history series of being unambitious as it sets out to tell the story of Earth – all 4.5 billion years of it.

Luckily, that scope is what attracted presenter Chris Packham to the project. He says: “I liked the scale of the series, the fact that it was big. It was almost so big that it was going to be a challenge to be able to tell that story in a comprehensible way. And I like those sorts of challenges.”

The Springwatch regular adds: “Also I was very keen to explore how the geological aspects of our planet had influenced the living parts, and equally how the living parts had influenced the planet, the geology of the planet. That interplay over billions of years is fascinating. I think it will surprise many of our viewers.”

Of course, our planet’s story is still unfolding, and Chris hopes that the series may challenge the way some viewers think about Earth.

He says: “We look at the surface of the planet, and we imagine parts of it are permanent. We look at mountain ranges, big, solid lumps of earth, and we think that’s been there a long time. It’s going to be there a long time, but in fact, it’s not. It’s very transient. The surface of the planet has changed radically numerable times. So the permanence is something that we’ve got to put out of our mind. This is a moment. It’s not going to be like this forever.”

Of course, many people are already thinking about the ways in which the world is changing, and the threat of climate change. Next week, the series will conclude with a look at humans, finding out how the conditions arose that made it possible for us to thrive – and how we have shaped the world around us, for good or ill.

But it seems we shouldn’t expect Earth to be all doom and gloom.

Chris says: “I think the series’ underlying mission is to lead people with a sense of wonder, and also to an appreciation of just how precious our planet is and, indeed, even our species is.

“I’d like people to think, wow! What a place! There’s nothing else like it. It’s so unbelievably valuable, we can’t take it for granted in any way, shape or form.”

In the latest episode, Chris focuses on the atmosphere, exploring how our world went from being a barren rock with a black sky to the planet we know today. It’s a tale that begins 4.6 billion years ago, when Earth first formed from clouds of dust and gas. The young planet was devoid of an atmosphere, but as it was pummelled by asteroids a period of extraordinary upheaval began. Over the course of two billion years, Earth experienced violent eruptions and a toxic orange haze, not to mention the seas turning red. But with the emergence of life and photosynthesis, the gases began to recalibrate, and the stage was set for the blue skies we know today.

Ultimate Wedding Planner (Tuesday 08/08/23, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Getting married is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but it can also end up being one of the most stressful, as you find yourself dealing with caterers, photographers and venues – and that’s before you throw interfering relatives who have very strong opinions on the guest list into the mix.

So, it’s little wonder that many brides and grooms turn to the professionals for help, but how do you know if the so-called experts will be any better at picking the right flowers than you are? Well, Ultimate Wedding Planner should give you a few hints on what to look for – and even who to hire.

The new series rounds up eight aspiring wedding planners, and gets them to create some spectacular ceremonies.

Overseeing their efforts will be three judges and mentors who between them know pretty much all there is to know about what makes the perfect big day.

Sara Davies is probably best known for being one of the investors on Dragons’ Den, but she earned her place in that show with her craft business, which began when she spotted a gap in the market for a tool that could create bespoke envelopes for handmade cards.

So, she’ll be looking for those little, unique details that make a wedding feel special, but she’ll also be keeping an eye on the spending.

Sara says: “Ultimate Wedding Planner brings back that much needed romance and joy we have missed over the last couple of years. I can’t wait to see what our planners conjure up to create our couples’ dream day.

“I’ll be putting the wedding planners through their paces and making sure they create the perfect finishing touches. They’ll need to be imaginative, resourceful and able to react in an ever-changing environment but most importantly they better stay in budget!”

Joining her on the panel is Fred Sirieix, who has helped to bring couples together on First Dates, but is also well versed in the hospital industry.

He says: “I am so excited to be a part of Ultimate Wedding Planner. Our planners are going to have to bring their A game to deliver creative and beautiful, but also incredibly personal, ceremonies for our brilliant and deserving couples. The wedding industry is so competitive and hospitality has to be second to none. The stakes couldn’t be higher, this has to be the best day of our couples’ lives – so no pressure!”

Rounding out the judges is wedding industry expert and event planner extraordinaire Raj Somaiya, who says: “[This series has] the potential to change our wedding planners’ lives and elevate their careers but at the heart of it is couples hoping for the best day of their lives. I’m looking for creativity, lateral thinking and the ability to deliver that personal touch for our couples.”

He’ll get his first chance to see what the contenders are made of when they go head-to-head on the inaugural challenge – transforming an industrial Concorde hangar into a venue for a high-flying wedding.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories (Wednesday 09/08/23, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Back in September 2020, Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and her co-host Alex Beresford were joined by comedian Ruby Wax and broadcaster Nina Myskow to discuss the amount of ‘bad news’ that was being reported on during the Covid crisis.

What followed was a heated debate, with Ruby explaining she felt the public needed to hear more good news, while Kate, whose husband Derek Draper was fighting the virus, arguing that people needed to know what was going on.

Ruby said: “If people are terrified they don’t think straight,” before Kate hit back, saying: ”But the community also has to get this information,” she said.

“You can’t stop people being frightened of a situation that is frightful.”

Alex eventually stepped in to diffuse the situation, suggesting: “I think Ruby means there should be a balance.”

“Yeah, balance, that’s all I want,” Ruby agreed.

It will be interesting to see if that slight disagreement crops up tonight, as Ruby becomes the latest star to join Kate and discuss her colourful life.

With Ruby’s long and varied career as a comedian, performer and best-selling author, there is plenty for the pair to discuss during a brutally honest and gripping interview, including Wax’s BBC chat shows in which she interviewed the likes of Donald Trump, Imelda Marcos, Madonna and OJ Simpson.

They also chat about her various acting roles down the years including her guest appearances in Absolutely Fabulous, a programme on which she served as script editor.

Ruby reveals the strange, often savagely dysfunctional relationship she had with her parents Edward and Berthe Wachs growing up in America’s Midwest, and how she escaped the trauma of her childhood by running away to Glasgow and studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

She started her acting career at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, where she began a long-standing writing and directing partnership with Alan Rickman, before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company, working alongside Juliet Stevenson in Measure for Measure.

In 1987, Wax was given her own comedy chat show, Don’t Miss Wax, on Channel 4, before beginning work with with the BBC on The Full Wax and Ruby Wax Meets…

For a long time now, Wax has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and depression.

In an episode of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? in 2017, she revealed her great-grandmother and great-aunt had been committed to mental asylums in Brno and Vienna.

She has also made an online series on mental-health issues for the BBC and earlier this year made Ruby Wax: Cast Away, in which she experienced life alone on an isolated Madagascan island for 10 days in an epic study of solitude and mental fortitude.

As well as her showbiz career, Ruby is also an exceptionally talented writer, and has had best sellers with her memoirs How Do You Want Me? and Sane New World.

In her 2020 book And Now For The Good News…: The Much-needed Tonic for Our Frazzled World, she examined living in a climate of fear, among other things.

But perhaps Garraway and Wax would be better off discussing and debating that another time.

The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge (Thursday 10/08/23, BBC Two, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Britain’s hospitality industry is a vast sector – it generates over £40 billion per year, employs 1.8 million people, and plays a vital role at the heart of communities up and down the country.

But although it plays a major role in our lives, many of us have no idea what goes on behind the scenes of the UK’s pubs, restaurants, hotels, breweries, chippies and more.

Over the past few weeks, chef Tom Kerridge – the proud holder of three Michelin stars and no stranger to hard kitchen graft – has been lifting the lid on the industry he knows and loves, meeting the skilled and passionate professionals driving it forward and the risks they are taking to put a smile on our faces.

In an interview with What To Watch, Salisbury-born Tom, who turned 50 last month, explained why he thinks the programme is important.

“I don’t think hospitality is seen as a dedicated true profession in this country,” he said. “Not like it is in Europe or the States; yet it’s amazing and exciting so I want to showcase that.

“Customers rarely see behind the scenes so I want to show how we operate, the gambles we take, the huge challenges we face and the fun we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll help viewers understand the passion that goes into hospitality but also the pressures.”

After looking at the competitive world of fine dining and meeting entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses during challenging economic conditions, Tom now turns the spotlight on staffing.

Despite a UK-wide recruitment crisis, Tom discovers how some businesses are finding clever ways to build and retain strong, effective teams.

In London’s Docklands, an innovative floating hotel is pioneering an on-the-job training scheme designed to help local unemployed people take their first steps into hospitality.

Founder, Marten brought the barge-hotel across from Amsterdam and its now moored in the London borough of Newham, an area with some of the highest unemployment in England.

Alice and Sinead, two new trainees, are learning the ropes in the public-facing food and beverage department.

With new processes and terminology to learn, their journey will not be easy but having a patient and supportive mentor could make all the difference.

In Tom’s Marlow-based restaurant, The Coach, head chef Sarah takes young apprentice, Rhianna, under her wing.

Straight out of school, Rhianna is blossoming in the fast-paced environment of a Michelin-starred kitchen, and Tom sees similarities with his own experiences as a youngster starting out in the industry.

In South Shields, local institution Colman’s, relies on a tightly-knit team working together in harmony to keep their loyal regulars happy.

The century-old fish and chip shop has been in the same family for five generations and the secret to their success lies in making staff and customers feel part of one big family.

Finally, we see Tom’s event catering company take on one of the most prestigious and pressurised gigs of the year, to provide high quality food to the luxury superyachts for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Tom assembles his best staff from across all his businesses, as one mistake could put his – and the UK’s – reputation on the line.

The Reunion (Friday 11/08/23, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Whatever happened to Vinca Rockwell? Hopefully, by watching this six-part adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel, we’re going to find out.

An international cast – headed by Ioan Gruffudd, Ivanna Sakhno, Gregory Fitoussi, Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Graves and Salome Gunnarrsdottir – gathered in the south of France last year to make the series, which is set on the sun-kissed French Riviera.

The story begins as Thomas (Gruffudd) is invited to his school reunion, where he meets up with his old friends Max and Fanny. Talk inevitably turns to Vinca who, 25 years earlier, disappeared from their campus during a snowstorm. The trio are bound together by a dark secret that could be about to be revealed, while also trying to find out what happened to their friend.

“Thomas is a writer who moved away from the south of France, where he studied at the International School in the early 1990s,” explains Gruffudd. “He left to become a novelist and he is asked to come back to this high school reunion. As a consequence of him returning, the audience then gets to see why he shouldn’t have come back.

“It is revealed that there has been a murder in the past, which Thomas and his friends were directly involved in. When he returns to the south of France the whole mystery starts to unravel. The reason he did come back, against his better judgement, is because he’s obsessed with the girl he was in love with back then – namely Vinca. He’s back to try and piece together that mystery but his other past has caught up with him at the same time. You’ve got these two narratives colliding.”

He adds: “The book was very popular in France and it resonates internationally, especially for people of my age because it’s partly about being young in the early 1990s as well as being the age we are now. And the themes and the story work in any language. It’s deliberately set in an international school that we all can imagine attending. You can imagine as a young person how being thrust into that environment might influence you and how it would never really leave you.”

Working in the region was also an attraction for the Welsh actor, who claims it was “very civilised. There’s such a reverence towards the craft of making film and television, and it’s great to be a part of that.”

But it was the story itself that really attracted him to the project: “I loved the script. It always starts with the script as well as: ‘What’s the character? Can I play him? What’s hidden in there for me to get my teeth into?’”

Gruffudd concludes: “Filming in that part of the world had a profound effect on me for sure. I’d never worked there before, so to see it in all its majesty and its glory and to understand it for the first time really was magical. I was blown away by it.