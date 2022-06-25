Doncaster business SYNETIQ this week revealed it hosted BBC Studio’s Top Gear production team to film a ‘cheap car challenge’ as part of the new series.

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were spotted on SYNETIQ’s Bentley Moor Lane site in Adwick-le-Street, near Doncaster, on location for a new feature which airs this Sunday. (June 26)

The episode will see the trio staging a race around SYNETIQ’s 27-acre headquarters.

Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO at SYNETIQ, commented: “It was a real privilege to host the Top Gear team at SYNETIQ earlier this year, and a difficult one to keep under our hats.