The TV Choice Awards nominations have been announced and 30 have links with Yorkshire.

TV Choice is a weekly TV listings magazine and features weekly TV broadcast programming listings.

The magazine also has its own annual awards ceremony and the winners of each category is awarded on the basis of a public vote by readers of TV Choice.

Two nominees are popular Channel 5 show All Creatures Great and Small and BBC show Happy Valley for Best Drama Series. The Yorkshire Vet and Cannon Hall Farm’s Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm series are in the running for Best Factual Show.

Best Comedy Show

Ladhood BBC3

Best Daytime Show

The Bidding Room BBC1

Best Drama Series

All Creatures Great And Small Channel 5

Happy Valley BBC1

Best Factual Show

Amanda Owen's Farming Lives More4

Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure Channel 5

Holidaying With Jane McDonald/Jane McDonald: Lost In Japan/On Safari With Jane McDonald Channel 5

Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm Channel 5

The Yorkshire Auction House/Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House Really

The Yorkshire Vet Channel 5

Best Family Drama

Secret Invasion Disney+

Best Food Show

James Martin's Saturday Morning ITV1

Best New Drama

Better BBC1

The Full Monty Disney+

The Gallows Pole BBC2

The Long Shadow ITV1

Best Talent Show

The Great British Sewing Bee BBC1

Best Actor

Mark Addy The Full Monty Disney+

Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Kenny Doughty Vera ITV1

James Norton Happy Valley BBC1

John Simm Grace ITV1

Best Actress

Angela Griffin Waterloo Road BBC1

Anna Maxwell Martin A Spy Among Friends ITVX

Maimie McCoy Van Der Valk ITV1

Judy Parfitt Call The Midwife BBC1

Gemma Whelan The Tower ITV1

Best Soap Actress

Maureen Lipman Evelyn Plummer Coronation Street ITV1

Karen Blick Lydia Dingle Emmerdale ITV1

