TV Choice Awards 2023: 30 Yorkshire TV shows and actors have been shortlisted for various categories including All Creatures Great and Small filmed in the Yorkshire Dales, Amanda Owen's Farming Lives and The Full Monty
TV Choice is a weekly TV listings magazine and features weekly TV broadcast programming listings.
The magazine also has its own annual awards ceremony and the winners of each category is awarded on the basis of a public vote by readers of TV Choice.
Two nominees are popular Channel 5 show All Creatures Great and Small and BBC show Happy Valley for Best Drama Series. The Yorkshire Vet and Cannon Hall Farm’s Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm series are in the running for Best Factual Show.
Yorkshire TV shows and actors nominated for TV Choice Awards 2023
Best Comedy Show
Ladhood BBC3
Best Daytime Show
The Bidding Room BBC1
Best Drama Series
All Creatures Great And Small Channel 5
Happy Valley BBC1
Best Factual Show
Amanda Owen's Farming Lives More4
Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure Channel 5
Holidaying With Jane McDonald/Jane McDonald: Lost In Japan/On Safari With Jane McDonald Channel 5
Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm Channel 5
The Yorkshire Auction House/Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House Really
The Yorkshire Vet Channel 5
Best Family Drama
Secret Invasion Disney+
Best Food Show
James Martin's Saturday Morning ITV1
Best New Drama
Better BBC1
The Full Monty Disney+
The Gallows Pole BBC2
The Long Shadow ITV1
Best Talent Show
The Great British Sewing Bee BBC1
Best Actor
Mark Addy The Full Monty Disney+
Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy Channel 4
Kenny Doughty Vera ITV1
James Norton Happy Valley BBC1
John Simm Grace ITV1
Best Actress
Angela Griffin Waterloo Road BBC1
Anna Maxwell Martin A Spy Among Friends ITVX
Maimie McCoy Van Der Valk ITV1
Judy Parfitt Call The Midwife BBC1
Gemma Whelan The Tower ITV1
Best Soap Actress
Maureen Lipman Evelyn Plummer Coronation Street ITV1
Karen Blick Lydia Dingle Emmerdale ITV1
Best Soap
Emmerdale ITV1