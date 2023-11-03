TV Choice Awards nominees 2024: All Creatures Great and Small, Happy Valley and James Martin all up for awards
The show is up against All Creatures Great and Small for the best drama series gong, while Sarah Lancashire makes the best actress nomination list and James Norton is in the running to be named best actor.
Steph’s Packed Lunch, featuring Steph McGovern and being broadcast live from Leeds is in with a shout of winning best daytime show despite it being announced last week that it would be axed.
Emmerdale is among the best soap nominees, while Jeff Hordley is among the best soap actor nominees for his role as Cain Dingle. Both Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, and Karen Blick, who plays Lydie Dingle, are up for best soap actress.
James Martin’s Saturday Morning is up for best food show, with the Yorkshire chef hoping to beat Gordon Ramsay and Stanley Tucci to the title. Winter on the Farm and Springtime on the Farm, which is shot live at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire, is a joint nominated for best factual show.
The award ceremony will be held at The London Hilton on Park Lane in February 2024, with comedian Tom Allen hosting.
To vote, visit http://www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk/. Voting is open until midnight on November 14.
The full list of nominations is below.
TV Choice Awards 2024: Official Shortlist
Best Drama Series
All Creatures Great and Small, Channel 5
Happy Valley, BBC1
Heartstopper, Netflix
Vera, ITV1
Best New Drama
Beyond Paradise, BBC1
Blue Lights, BBC1
The Last Of Us, Sky Atlantic
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix
Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife, BBC1
Casualty, BBC1
Father Brown, BBC1
The Mandalorian, Disney+
Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV1
The Graham Norton Show, BBC1
Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4
Taskmaster, Channel 4
Best Factual Show
24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
Clarkson’s Farm, Prime Video
Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs, ITV1
Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm, Channel 5
Best Food Show
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic
James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV1
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, BBC2
Sunday Brunch, Channel 4
Best Gameshow
The 1% Club, ITV1
The Chase, ITV1
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, BBC1
Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1
Best Lifestyle Show
Long Lost Family/Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, ITV1
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV1
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2
Sort Your Life Out, BBC1
Best Reality Show
At Home With The Furys, Netflix
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!/I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, ITV1
Queen Eye, Netflix
The Traitors, BBC1
Best Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent, ITV1
The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SUTC/Junior Bake Off/The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Channel 4
The Masked Singer, ITV1
Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two, BBC1/BBC2
Best Comedy Show
Ghosts, BBC1
Good Omens, Prime Video
Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1
Not Going Out, BBC1
Best Daytime Show
Animal Park, BBC1
Loose Women, ITV1
Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4
This Morning, ITV1
Best Actor
Martin Clunes, Doc Martin, ITV1
Kit Connor, Heartstopper, Netflix
James Norton, Happy Valley, BBC1
David Tennant, Litvinenko, ITVX
Best Actress
Jenny Agutter, Call The Midwife, BBC1
Brenda Blethyn, Vera, ITV1
Yasmin Finney, Heartstopper, Netflix
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley, BBC1
Best Soap
Coronation Street, ITV1
Doctors, BBC1
EastEnders, BBC1
Emmerdale, ITV1
Best Soap Actor
Jamie Borthwick, Jay Brown, EastEnders, BBC1
Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1
Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street, ITV1
Ryan Prescott, Ryan Connor, Coronation Street, ITV1
Best Soap Actress
Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders, BBC1
Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1
Karen Blick, Lydia Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street, ITV1
Favourite Channel/Streaming Service
BBC iPlayer
Channel 5
Netflix
Talking Pictures TV