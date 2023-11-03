Happy Valley’s incredible final series is among the Yorkshire nominees for this year’s TV Choice Awards.

The show is up against All Creatures Great and Small for the best drama series gong, while Sarah Lancashire makes the best actress nomination list and James Norton is in the running to be named best actor.

Steph’s Packed Lunch, featuring Steph McGovern and being broadcast live from Leeds is in with a shout of winning best daytime show despite it being announced last week that it would be axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale is among the best soap nominees, while Jeff Hordley is among the best soap actor nominees for his role as Cain Dingle. Both Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, and Karen Blick, who plays Lydie Dingle, are up for best soap actress.

Happy Valley is nominated for best drama, while Sarah Lancashire is also up for best actress. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is up for best food show, with the Yorkshire chef hoping to beat Gordon Ramsay and Stanley Tucci to the title. Winter on the Farm and Springtime on the Farm, which is shot live at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire, is a joint nominated for best factual show.

The award ceremony will be held at The London Hilton on Park Lane in February 2024, with comedian Tom Allen hosting.

To vote, visit http://www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk/. Voting is open until midnight on November 14.

The full list of nominations is below.

TV Choice Awards 2024: Official Shortlist

Best Drama Series

All Creatures Great and Small, Channel 5

Happy Valley, BBC1

Heartstopper, Netflix

Vera, ITV1

Best New Drama

Beyond Paradise, BBC1

Blue Lights, BBC1

The Last Of Us, Sky Atlantic

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife, BBC1

Casualty, BBC1

Father Brown, BBC1

The Mandalorian, Disney+

Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV1

The Graham Norton Show, BBC1

Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4

Taskmaster, Channel 4

Best Factual Show

24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4

Clarkson’s Farm, Prime Video

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs, ITV1

Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm, Channel 5

Best Food Show

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV1

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, BBC2

Sunday Brunch, Channel 4

Best Gameshow

The 1% Club, ITV1

The Chase, ITV1

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, BBC1

Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1

Best Lifestyle Show

Long Lost Family/Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, ITV1

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV1

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2

Sort Your Life Out, BBC1

Best Reality Show

At Home With The Furys, Netflix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!/I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, ITV1

Queen Eye, Netflix

The Traitors, BBC1

Best Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV1

The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SUTC/Junior Bake Off/The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Channel 4

The Masked Singer, ITV1

Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two, BBC1/BBC2

Best Comedy Show

Ghosts, BBC1

Good Omens, Prime Video

Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1

Not Going Out, BBC1

Best Daytime Show

Animal Park, BBC1

Loose Women, ITV1

Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4

This Morning, ITV1

Best Actor

Martin Clunes, Doc Martin, ITV1

Kit Connor, Heartstopper, Netflix

James Norton, Happy Valley, BBC1

David Tennant, Litvinenko, ITVX

Best Actress

Jenny Agutter, Call The Midwife, BBC1

Brenda Blethyn, Vera, ITV1

Yasmin Finney, Heartstopper, Netflix

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley, BBC1

Best Soap

Coronation Street, ITV1

Doctors, BBC1

EastEnders, BBC1

Emmerdale, ITV1

Best Soap Actor

Jamie Borthwick, Jay Brown, EastEnders, BBC1

Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1

Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street, ITV1

Ryan Prescott, Ryan Connor, Coronation Street, ITV1

Best Soap Actress

Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders, BBC1

Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1

Karen Blick, Lydia Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street, ITV1

Favourite Channel/Streaming Service

BBC iPlayer

Channel 5

Netflix