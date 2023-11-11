Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan in Bodies. Cr. Matt Towers/Netflix © 2023.

You will need to have your wits about you while watching this complex, compelling crime thriller, but it certainly rewards the effort many times over.

There are four different narrative strands, all set in the Whitechapel area of London but taking place in four separate time frames – 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 – with four different police officers trying to solve an almost identical mystery. Thanks to the skilful script and storytelling, this is not nearly as confusing as it sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It opens in the present day with detective sergeant Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor) on duty at a far-right march in the East End. When she notices a suspicious-looking young man lurking in the shadows with a gun, she gives chase and ends up in a back street alleyway where she discovers the naked body of a man who has apparently been shot through the eye. The killing may or may not be connected to the young man she was chasing.

Shira Haas as DC Maplewood. Cr. Matt Towers/Netflix © 2023.

We then move back in time to a noirish 1941 with charming ladies man detective Charles Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) who appears to be involved in some questionable, but lucrative, arrangement with a shadowy organisation. Their latest requirement of him is to pick up and dispose of the naked body of a man which has been left in a Whitechapel alleyway… Meanwhile back in the Victorian era, police detective Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller) investigates when a body is discovered, with the help of a photojournalist who may have inadvertently captured the image of the man’s killer. And in the near-future time period, police officer Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas), navigates the streets of London in her voice-activated AI electronic car, stumbling across the body in the now boarded up alleyway.