This intriguing, pacy mystery thriller, set in the fictional West Cork coastal town of Bodkin, manages for the most part to avoid the kind of Irish cliches that tend to abound in such fare made for American audiences. It also has a very nice line in dry black humour.

In this case the fairy references are quirky eccentricity are kept to a minimum as the slick script focusses on its cleverly twisting narrative and pleasingly complex characterisations. The storyline brings together tough investigative Irish journalist living in London Dove (Siobhan Cullen), perky, award-winning American podcaster Gilbert Power (Nick Forte) and keen young researcher Emmy (Robyn Cara). They head to Ireland to investigate the disappearance some 20 years earlier of three people during the annual Samhain festival. Dove is there very reluctantly but has been ordered to go by her editor after her latest investigation inadvertently led to the death by suicide of an NHS whistleblower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Emmy is all smiles and positivity and Gilbert is busy being charmed by everyone he meets and reconnecting with his Irish roots, Dove is snarlingly sullen and on the look-out for a more interesting story than the one they are there to look into. Nevertheless, as a team, though disparate, they do manage to uncover some leads and set up some key interviewees. They include local garda sergeant Power (Denis Conway) who was on duty the night of the disappearances, friendly farmer Darragh (Pat Shortt) on whose land the festival took place, sensitive blacksmith Teddy (Ger Kelly) who was a young teenager at the time and also went missing for several hours, and shady fisherman Seamus Gallagher (David Wilmot) who may be hiding something crucial about his past.

Siobhan Cullen as Dove, Will Forte as Gilbert Power and Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh in Bodkin. Picture: Netflix/Enda Bowe.