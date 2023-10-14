Be warned – this is very tense and stressful viewing, but it is well worth sticking with because as compelling drama, it is probably among the best you will see this year.

A follow-up to the acclaimed 2021 film of the same title, set over one tense night in the kitchen of a high-end London restaurant, the new BBC series takes up where the movie left off. It is not necessary to have seen the original to enjoy this, as there are pointers to the film’s events – head chef Andy (Stephen Graham), whose addiction issues and high stress levels led to a dramatic collapse at his restaurant Jones & Son, is now recovering at home from heart surgery, having lost his job and his business.

His second in command Carly (Vinette Robinson) is now heading up the kitchen in a new restaurant Point North and has taken some of Andy’s former team with her including warm, mother-hen pastry chef Emily (Hannah Walters), combustible sous chef Freeman (Ray Panthaki) and fragile chef de partie Jamie (Stephen McMillan). The restaurant specialises in putting a contemporary twist on food and dishes of the North of England, something that a group of potential investors are a little sceptical of, so it is up to Carly and her team to convince them. That sets up the jeopardy and it is a white-knuckle ride as almost everything that could go wrong does go wrong…

Vinette Robinson as Carly in Boiling Point on BBC iPlayer. Picture: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack.

Also in the kitchen are mouthy, ambitious Bolton (Shaun Fagan), and newcomer Johnny (Stephen Odubola) who, it transpires, is nowhere near as experienced as he claims to be. We also get to know the front of house team which includes charismatic maitre d’ Dean (Gary Lamont), cheeky bartender Billy (Taz Skylar) who is in a relationship with waitress Robyn (Áine Rose Daly) and permanently hungover new waiter Musa (Ahmed Malek).

The night has barely begun before Carly starts getting phone calls from her demanding mother (Cathy Tyson) who is having some sort of health crisis. Eventually Carly leaves the restaurant, jumps in a cab and rushes over to check on her. That leaves the kitchen one down and a full restaurant, plus VIP guests, to cater for.