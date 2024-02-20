There has recently been a spate of TV series based on previously successful movies which can seem like lazy programming and doesn’t always work out well. However, this action-packed eight-parter, inspired by the 2005 hit film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as married spies secretly working for rival agencies, is a total triumph.

Part of the reason it is a success is that the premise, plotting and storyline have all been cleverly reimagined. Here John and Jane Smith (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) are complete strangers who have been separately recruited by some mysterious agency and are then required to pose, and live, as a married couple. It makes sense for covert operations because as Jane points out ‘couples are less noticeable’. Both John and Jane have opted for ‘high-risk’ assignments. They are given a swish apartment in central New York and then await their instructions which come to them via a laptop from a nameless controller who they call Mr HiHi.

Their first assignment seems pretty straightforward – to intercept and deliver a package. It involves watching and following the courier without her being aware of their presence and handing over the package at a prearranged location. It all seems a little too easy, and risk-free but it becomes clear that there is in fact quite a lot of risk involved. The slick script is intelligent and eloquent, laced with humour, plenty of pacy action sequences and some nifty plot twists and surprises.

Donald Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith in Mr & Mrs Smith. Picture: Amazon/MGM Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Alongside the espionage thriller elements – and the mystery surrounding who the Smiths are actually working for – the narrative also makes room for an insightful exploration of marriage and how it works (or doesn’t). Early on John and Jane establish some ground rules including making a pact to make as much money as they can then quit and they initially agree not to get romantically involved. However, the obvious attraction between them means the latter agreement is soon broken. And, of course, the fact that they begin to care for each other hugely complicates matters as far as their work is concerned.