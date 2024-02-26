TV Pick of the Week: One Day - review by Yvette Huddleston
Back in 2011 David Nicholls’ bestselling novel One Day, which follows a relationship between two friends who could be lovers over the course of twenty years, was adapted for the big screen. For those who loved the book, the film, while perfectly watchable, didn’t quite cut it. As is often the case with page to film adaptations, there was just too much to fit in to a two-hour movie and much of the nuance and humour of Nicholls’ writing was lost. Here, over 14 half-hour episodes, the story is given room to breathe and is all the better for it.
Following the chapter structure of the book, each episode takes place on the same day – 15th July, St Swithin’s Day – of a different year, beginning in 1988 as working-class Leeds lass Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and posh boy from the Cotswolds Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) meet for the first time at their graduation ball at Edinburgh University. They instantly hit it off, falling into easy conversation and making each other laugh. They spend a chaste night together and then climb Arthur’s Seat the following day before going their separate ways. It is clear that there is a connection between them and a friendship, which could possibly be more, develops.
The narrative then follows them over the years as idealistic Emma who wants ‘to change the world’, starts out in a theatre in education troupe, tries to make it as a writer and ends up working at a Mexican-themed fast-food restaurant for longer than she should. Meanwhile, Dexter’s good looks, privileged background and connections seem to make everything in life easy for him and he drifts into a career as a TV presenter.
Their friendship weathers various upsets and misunderstandings, highs and lows, and always teeters tantalisingly on that will-they-won’t-they-get-together edge. Along the way they go on holiday together, Emma becomes a much-loved English teacher and embarks on a relationship with would-be comedian Ian (Jonny Weldon), while Dexter’s presenting career falters and he marries upper class Sylvie (Emma May Tomlinson). In between there are moments of profound sadness, deep joy, affection, irritation and, after some bad behaviour on Dexter’s part, a period of estrangement. There is a sweet, natural chemistry between Mod and Woodall and this is a pitch-perfect big-hearted romcom, right up there with the likes of When Harry Met Sally. It’s guaranteed to have you laughing (and crying); a lovely, bingeable treat.