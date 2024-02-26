Back in 2011 David Nicholls’ bestselling novel One Day, which follows a relationship between two friends who could be lovers over the course of twenty years, was adapted for the big screen. For those who loved the book, the film, while perfectly watchable, didn’t quite cut it. As is often the case with page to film adaptations, there was just too much to fit in to a two-hour movie and much of the nuance and humour of Nicholls’ writing was lost. Here, over 14 half-hour episodes, the story is given room to breathe and is all the better for it.

Following the chapter structure of the book, each episode takes place on the same day – 15th July, St Swithin’s Day – of a different year, beginning in 1988 as working-class Leeds lass Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and posh boy from the Cotswolds Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) meet for the first time at their graduation ball at Edinburgh University. They instantly hit it off, falling into easy conversation and making each other laugh. They spend a chaste night together and then climb Arthur’s Seat the following day before going their separate ways. It is clear that there is a connection between them and a friendship, which could possibly be more, develops.

The narrative then follows them over the years as idealistic Emma who wants ‘to change the world’, starts out in a theatre in education troupe, tries to make it as a writer and ends up working at a Mexican-themed fast-food restaurant for longer than she should. Meanwhile, Dexter’s good looks, privileged background and connections seem to make everything in life easy for him and he drifts into a career as a TV presenter.

Ambika Mod as Emma and Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day. Picture: Netflix/Teddy Cavendish. All Rights Reserved.